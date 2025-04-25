Now, we do interviews with movie stars all the time, but every once in a while, you get something really special, and that’s what happened to Alex Miranda with legendary “Sinners” star Delroy Lindo.

The clip has gone viral, with over a million views online and counting. Take a look at how he chokes here.

Alex Miranda: “It’s the scene in the car, and the way this story of pain literally transitions into a song was so beautiful.”

Delroy Lindo: “Thank you.”

Alex Miranda: “What was it, like, showcasing, really, the core of what blues is?”

[Delroy chokes up.]

Delroy then reveals not only was this heartbreaking scene in “Sinners” almost cut from the film, but..

Delroy Lindo: “The musical piece was an improv.”

[Alex gasps.]

Delroy Lindo: “It wasn’t written. It came from what I was feeling in the moment.”

Michael B. Jordan has liked the clip, and other celebrities have shared it.

