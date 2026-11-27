It doesn’t matter where you come from. Sooner or later, we all get the blues. Deco’s musical master, Alex Miranda, has the dirty lowdown on a musician who’s traveled a long way to bring his soulful songs to South Florida.

As if we needed more proof that music is universal. A sound born in the Deep South made it across the world and turned a young musician into a blues fanatic. Get ready to rock!

Dracula may be Transylvania’s most famous resident, but these days, he’s getting a run for his money from this guy.

Alex Kilroy is a rising singer-guitarist from Eastern Europe. His love of the blues started when he was a kid in Romania and heard the legendary Stevie Ray Vaughn for the first time.

Alex Kilroy: “I’ve seen guitar players before, you know, I went to shows with my parents, but nobody was like sweating and then I saw Stevie, I was like, what is happening? Why is there so much passion and fire?”

Alex was a classical pianist at the time. That all changed after seeing Stevie Ray.

Alex Kilroy: “And I said, ‘Whatever he’s doing, I want to get to that level of life, of intensity, of passion,’ so I fell in love with the guitar ever since, and that’s how it started.”

You basically never hear the words Transylvania and blues music in the same sentence, but apparently, it’s not as strange as it sounds.

Alex Kilroy: “Blues music, there’s a small pocket of people that love the blues.”

Alex is putting his own stamp on the genre. “New Shade of Blue,” the first single from his latest album of the same name, has a jazzy feel.

His original songs are a mix of the past and present.

Alex Kilroy: “Let’s switch it up. Let’s take it from the blues and see how we can spin it.”

Living in Orlando has been good to Alex, musically and personally.

Alex Kilroy: “Florida is beautiful. People are wonderful, and I met this incredible artist, musicians, and artists since I moved here.”

Alex Kilroy will be playing the blues at the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton on Nov. 30.

FOR MORE INFO:

Biscuit Jam Featuring The Funky Biscuit All Stars

Alex Kilroy

Monday, Nov 30, 2026

Doors: 5:00PM | Show: 7:00PM

Tickets

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