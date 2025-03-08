Are you good with balance? How about while flying around in the air? It’s always best to leave the acrobatics to the pros, and the folks from AirOtic are pros. Every night, they seduce their audience with sexy cirque-style stunts! Now, these moves you shouldn’t try at home.

At AirOtic, fantasy is their specialty.

Kyle Kier: “Our goal is to take our audience to a fantasy world, let them escape the real world. They don’t have to think about their job. They don’t have to think about what’s happening.”

What people will be focused on is what’s happening on stage.

Kyle Kier: “AirOtic is a sexy and sensual burlesque cirque-style cabaret.”

Stephane Haffner: “It’s a celebration of the body — the beauty, the sensuality. The show is not vulgar at all. The celebration of love that can be between a man and a girl, between two girls, or between two men. We go all the directions.”

Over at The Venue Fort Lauderdale, you can let your imagination go wild.

Kyle Kier: “It’s a small cast. Everything is very close, intimate. No matter what seat you have in the house, you’re not going to miss anything.”

Stephane Haffner: “I think we are waking up also some fantasy in people that maybe didn’t expect they would have.”

And they start rocking your world with a mingle hour where you’ll be greeted by several creatures.

Then more than 20 back-to-back acts will stream across the stage.

Stephane Haffner: “Me and Kyle, we perform in a bathtub. There’s a bed in the show. There’s like strange props that’s going to pop up through the show, and that’s going to surprise the audience.”

Kyle Kier: “They’re going to see lots of circus, lots of burlesque, there’s lots of contortion, flying through the air, floor acts, pole dance. All with that sexy sensual twist.”

And you get to be part of the show, too.

Stephane Haffner: “We have a lot of connection with the audience. We are looking at the audience all the time. We are playing with the audience all the time. So there’s a lot of interaction.”

The Soirée ends with a convo.

Stephane Haffner: “Since we give them the opportunity to come talk to us, the smile on their face and the shine in their eyes is just the best for us. It’s a show that’s rich of emotion. People go through a lot when they see the show. Like the performers, we’re all giving it 100%, so this is something definitely the audience can feel.”

The show kicks off Friday and runs through March 28th. Tickets start at $55.

FOR MORE INFO:

AirOtic Soirée

The Venue Fort Lauderdale

2345 Wilton Drive

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Tickets



