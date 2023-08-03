Are you good with balance? How about while flying around in the air? Shireen did try once hanging from her dining room chandelier. You know, she was trying to be a dangling appetizer. Anyway, it’s best to leave the acrobats to the pros. Here’s Alex Miranda to show us a real-life fantasy.

AirOtic seduces its audience with sexy Cirque-style stunts. Now, these moves you should not try at home.

At AirOtic, fantasy is their speciality.

Kyle Kier, director/performer: “Our goal is to take our audience to a fantasy world, let them escape the real world. They don’t have to think about their job. They don’t have to think about what’s happening.”

What people will be focused on is what’s happening on stage.

Kyle Kier: “AirOtic is a sexy and sensual burlesque, Cirque-style cabaret.”

Stephane Haffner, creator/performer: “It’s a celebration of the body: the beauty, the sensuality. The show is not vulgar at all. The celebration of love that can be between a man and a girl, between two girls, between two men. We go all the directions.”

Over at Hunters Nightclub in Wilton Manors, you can let your imagination go wild.

Kyle Kier: “It’s a small cast. Everything is very close, intimate. No matter what seat you have in the house, you’re not going to miss anything.”

Stephane Haffner: “I think we are waking up, also, some fantasy in people that maybe they didn’t expect they would have.”

And they start rocking your world with a mingle hour where you’ll be greeted by several creatures.

Then, more than 20 back-to-back acts will stream across the stage.

Stephane Haffner: “Me and Kyle, we perform in a bathtub. There is a bed in the show. There’s like strange props that’s going to pop up in through show and going to surprise the audience.”

Kyle Kier: “They’re going to see lots of circus, lots of burlesque, there’s lots of contortion, flying through the air, floor acts, pole dance, and all with that sexy, sensual twist.”

And you get to be part of the show, too.

Stephane Haffner: “We have a lot of connection with the audience. We are looking at the audience all the time. We are playing with the audience all the time, so there’s a lot of interaction.”

The soirée ends with a convo.

Stephane Haffner: “Since we give them the opportunity to come to talk to us, the smile on their face and the shine in their eyes is just, like, the best for us. It’s a show that’s rich of emotion. People go through a lot when they see the show. The performers, we are all giving it 100%, so this is something definitely the audience can feel.”

This immersive show is in Wilton Manors until the end of August … but good news, AirOtic will come back in October for a Halloween-themed event.

FOR MORE INFO:

AirOtic Soirée

Hunters Nightclub

2232 Wilton Drive

Fort Lauderdale, FL. 33305

airoticcirquesoiree.com/fort-lauderdale

