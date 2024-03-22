The Ultra Music Festival kicks off on Friday in Miami’s Bayfront Park, and DJ Frank Walker is gearing up to spin his magic. With a new album in the works, he’s set to take the crowd on a journey through EDM history and into the future of beats and bass.

If you live for the bass and the beats of electronic dance music, this is your time to shine! It’s Ultra time.

And before he hits the main stage this weekend, Deco huddled with DJ Frank Walker.

Frank Walker: “Super excited for Ultra. It’s one of the best dance festivals in the whole world, so it’s a super fun one to perform at.”

And he couldn’t be happier about playing in the 305.

Frank Walker: “Miami just has such a good energy. I think it’s, like, the weather’s so nice, sun beating on that main stage. Fans are having a good time, there’s so much energy.”

He also got a few surprises up his sleeve.

Frank Walker: “Might be debuting a couple singles that aren’t out yet on the main stage and have some singers out to perform. A little wink, wink, nudge, nudge.”

When he’s not whipping crowds into a frenzy, Frank can be found working on his new album, “Origin.”

Frank Walker: “It’s kind of a journey back to the sounds that inspired me to get into EDM in the first place. Right now, I’m finishing up my final album. It’s kind of inspired by throwback EDM, sounds lot of like Avicii, Alesso, Swedish House Mafia.”

You can catch DJ Frank Walker on the main stage on Saturday at 1:50 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.