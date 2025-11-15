Art Basel hits Miami Beach next month.

The five-day celebration of creativity is one of our town’s most prestigious events.

But some folks feel Basel is too brief. They want art year around.

This sculpture welcomes you at the entrance of the Mondrian Hallandale Beach Residences. It’s one of the permanent pieces on display there.

We got the deets on this impressive seven-foot work and what it means for the future of the Magic City art scene.

David Lebensohn: “The Jun Kaneko piece that we’ve installed is 3,400 pounds on top of a 2,000-pound stand and the whole intent is to create thought and stimulate people as they’re passing by.”

Ari Pearl: “South Florida is all about art design and culture. Here at Mondrian Residences, that’s what we’re about as well. Our permanent art installations are here all year round although we’re preparing for Art Basel.”

Art Basel Miami runs from Dec. 3 through 7.

