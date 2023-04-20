Every day should be Earth Day but this Saturday is real deal. Deco’s going green and checking out a SoFlo spot that’s celebrating mother Earth.

Take a page from the Lorax’s book and be a force of nature this Earth Day.

Aguacate Sanctuary of Love in Miami is celebrating all things plant power at their annual Earth Love Fest.

Daney Cabrera: “This is like our big celebration day. Why? Because aguacate is all about the earth. We’re consciously working hard every day to assist the community.”

This isn’t your typical festival.

Daney Cabrera: “At Earth Love Festival, the community can find a waste-free festival with beautiful panels about sustainability, yoga practices, breath work, amazing plant-based food, music, amazing music, dance”

The waste-free aspect is made possible by Compost for Life.

Francisco Torres: “Our purpose is to create awareness about our connection with our ecosystem and our mission is to leave this planet better than how we found it. At the Earth Love Fest, we’ll be collecting all the food scraps, all the organics and we’ll be bringing that back to our farm where we compost.”

It’s not a party without some music and SoFl Latin group Locos por Juana are doing a special acoustic set at the festival.

Itawe: “We always think acoustic is more healing for the body because of the sounds and everything it has to involve and we’re really excited.”

Itawe: “Sustainability is one of my best topics right now this year, so I wanna go and learn, not only go and perform but learn. And it is something magical.”

Earth Love Fest kicks off at noon on Saturday.

Tickets start at $15 bucks and includes a reusable flatware set and straw.

