Getting to retirement age doesn’t mean you have to call it quits anymore. Just ask some of Hollywood’s golden oldies.

Actors like Liam Neeson, Jane Fonda, and Harrison Ford are not ready to retire.

Nope, they keep going, going and going.

Age ain’t nothing but a number when it comes to shooting movies.

Lucky for us, oldie but goodie actors like Harrison Ford are still packin’ a punch.

Harrison Ford (as Indiana Jones): “It’s not yours you stole it.”

In an interview on CNN and Max’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace”, Harrison said, he’s not done yet.

Harrison Ford: “I don’t do well when I don’t have work. I love to work, I love to feel useful.”

Lana Condor(as Ruby Gillman): “Show me how to use my powers.”

Jane Fonda (as Grandmamah): “Are you ready? Let’s see what you’re capable of.”

Jane Fonda’s not stopping either.

She recently voiced Grandmamah in “Ruby Gillman- Teenage Kraken”.

Jane Fonda: “Know who you are and own it. Understand the power that you have and own it, take it with you wherever you go.”

Before that, she starred alongside another energizer bunny Rita Moreno in “80 for Brady”.

Rita Moreno: “I can’t believe I’m here at 91, I swear it’s my genes. I’m very very fortunate, I have good skin and I have enormous energy. I do.”

Rita Moreno (as Abuelita Toretto): “Familia.”

And it’s all about family for Rita’s role in Fast X.

Rita Moreno: “The term Abuelita translates simply means little grandmother. Abuelita is always the wise one.”

Another mega star reppin’ the Fast franchise is Helen Mirren.

Helen Mirren: “I love a challenge, I love doing many different things so yeah, I’m very fortunate that people invite me to share their world.”

Liam Neeson (as Alex Lewis): ” Was I here last night? you sure?”

Liam Neeson may not remember some things in his movie, “Memory” but he sure remembers his magic number.

Liam Neeson: “I’ve been so lucky to be, I’ve done a hundred films, lucky as I’ve said, very blessed I’m enjoying so hopefully that continues until (pretends to die)”

Liam Neeson (as Matt Truner): “I will kill you.”

So blessed he has the energy for another action thriller. In his newest movie, “Retribution” he is out for blood.

Liam Neeson (as Matt Truner): “What’s it going to be?”

