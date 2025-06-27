It’s a name synonymous with rock ‘n’ roll, and this weekend, Heart is taking center stage right here in South Florida. The legendary band is hitting the road for their self-titled tour and will be rocking out Hard Rock Live in Hollywood. Deco sat down with guitar queen Nancy Wilson to talk about Heart’s powerful comeback.

For nearly five decades, female-led rock band Heart has been bringing in the fire and fierce energy to rock stages around the world.

And this weekend, they’re bringing all of that energy to South Florida with a stop at Hard Rock Live.

Nancy Wilson: “We are really thrilled to be able to get back out on these stages and do what we do best, which is rock out!”

Nancy Wilson, one half of the legendary sister duo, told Deco guests should expect all of their hits.

Nancy Wilson: “We’re doing ‘Magic Man,’ we’re doing stuff from ‘Little Queens,’ stuff from ‘Dreamboat Annie,’ stuff from ‘Dog & Butterfly,’ so, yeah, there’s a lot of stuff that people are going to want to hear.”

The band has been on pause for a while after Heart’s front-runner, and Nancy’s big sis, Ann Wilson, had a major health scare.

Nancy Wilson: “Well, she’s actually doing killer. She kicked the ass of cancer for the last eight months or so, and we are able to come back out after postponing for those eight months while she got well.”

Now fully recovered, Nancy said Ann is ready to rock.

The show isn’t just for Day One fans. Heart welcomes everyone.

Nancy Wilson: “We see a lot of the same people throughout the decades, but then their kids are coming, their grandkids are also coming.”

Heart is performing Saturday, June 28 at Hard Rock Live.

FOR MORE INFO:

An Evening with Heary

Saturday, June 28, 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live

1 Seminole Way

Hollywood, FL 33314

To buy tickets, click here.

