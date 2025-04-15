(WSVN) - It’s ready, set go for rock band “OK Go”. They’re back with a new album and upcoming national tour. Deco got the vivid and psychedelic details of their musical journey.

“OK Go” is using technology the right way with their fifth studio album, called “And The Adjacent Possible.”

It’s been a decade since their last album, but the alternative band is determined to not watch the world go by.

Tim Nordwind: “I think some of our records before were very observational, but sort of inward thinking, and this I think, we’re looking more out towards civilization.”

Like the civilization of robots, which “OK Go” is using as a visual tool.

Damian Kulash: “Once you’re in the business of working with robots, things get very complicated very quickly.”

Especially in the music video of their new single, “Love.”

Damian Kulash: “The video features 29 robots holding a lot of mirrors, and we just wanted to do these very simple mirror tricks, but choreographing those so that they happen at the right place in the song and that you can sort of move them to do exactly what you want requires greater specificity and exactness than a human can do. So, we had to draft robots.”

Making relatable music is important for the rockers.

Damian Kulash: “The lyrics on our new record ‘And The Adjacent Possible’, a lot of them do sort of stem from my experience as a new father, but it’s not really about fatherhood as much as it is about the feeling of the precipice that it feels like we’re all on individually, as a band and more largely as society that things are changing so fast and in ways that feel like we won’t be able to go back.”

The Grammy winners are hitting the road with a tour staring April 23.

Tim Nordwin: “It’s exciting. It would be nice to be, just in a room full of people listening and dancing.”

“And The Adjacent Possible” is now streaming. “OK Go,” go listen.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.