Will Smith is a certified Bad Boy for life … but long before he and Martin Lawrence were cruising the streets of SoFlo and fighting crime, Big Willie was dropping beats in the recording studio, and after taking a not-so-little break to focus on his acting, the Fresh Prince is back and singing a new tune. Deco’s certified Bad Boy, Alex Miranda, is here with a fresh tune.

Will Smith doesn’t do anything halfway — like, fellas, if he’s going to slap you, it’s gonna be big — so when it came to dropping new music, he’s also going all in.

Will Smith (rapping): “I don’t know who needs to hear this. Whatever’s going on in your life, I’m here to tell you, you can make it.”

Will Smith has a message for the world.

Will Smith (rapping): “Walking through the valley of the shadow of death, when you think you got nothing left, keep going.”

The actor and rapper isn’t just getting jiggy with it.

Will Smith: “You know, the last couple years of my life have been pretty transformative. Songs and ideas and truths started pouring in from all kinds of angles.”

Will Smith (rapping): “I manifest through my mentality, the only real is my reality. I rebuild with the broken pieces that are shattered on the floor.”

He’s back with his first new album in 20 years.

Will Smith: “It’s called ‘Based on a True Story,’ and this body is called ‘Season One,’ and Season One is called ‘Rave in the Wasteland.'”

Season One, huh? Well, that’s gotta mean he’s just getting started, right?

Will Smith: “I’m doing it, like, in seasons, ’cause I have three. I’m going to release three projects this year, so ‘Season One,’ ‘Season Two’ and ‘Season Three.'”

OK, so give us the tea on the first installment.

Will Smith: “‘Rave in the Wasteland’ is essentially learning how to accept and celebrate my challenges.”

The new music’s been a long time coming, and Will isn’t afraid to get personal on the record.

Will Smith: “These last couple of years, I’ve gone really interior. So I’ve been looking around inside of there in a way that I never have before. Every song is about some part of myself that I discovered or wanted to explore, something I wanted to share. It is the most full musical offering that I’ve ever created.”

Will’s “Based on a True Story” is out now and, like he said, his other two albums will be out later this year. Busy guy.

