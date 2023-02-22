February is one soulful month. It’s the time of year we celebrate Black History and reggae music. And when we say celebrate, we mean it. Deco’s got the deets on a big-time party that puts both worlds in the spotlight.

Get groovin’.

It’s easy at the Afro-Carib festival.

The party is Saturday at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater.

Alexandra P. Davis: “Imagine a festival with the Caribbean culture as well as the African culture all merged into one.”

Expect to get a full dose of everything that makes each destination special.

Alexandra P. Davis: “With the food the festivities the artists, all in one location”

Koffee is set to headline the festival.

She’s ready to spread good vibes and great music.

Koffee: “My band and I have been preparing on making sure that the presentation is really well received and everybody enjoys it, so you can look forward to that.”

Fans should get ready for a sweet musical ride, when the Jamaican Grammy winner starts to rock.

She’s mixing songs from yesterday and today and even has a surprise up her sleeve.

Koffee: “Definitely some new tracks and some tracks from my latest project “gifted” you can expect some of the older tracks as well there will even be one cover of one of my favorite artists.”

Koffee knows this isn’t just a typical gig.

Koffee: “It means a lot for Caribbean culture even i’m from Jamaica the fact that i’m able to represent my country in other countries and bring people together through music.”

Music and food.

Some of the best Caribbean food at the festival will be offered up by Nadine Vibes Kitchen and Sports Bar.

Nadine Saunders: “Well at the festival I will be serving jerk chicken, escovitch fish, conch salad, conch fritters, oxtail, curried goat, and jerk pork.”

Our advice is to try all of Nadine’s dishes.

She guarantees you’ll be singing a happy song when you’re done.

Nadine Saunders: “I love to see people’s faces when they eat my food because I love what I do and I cook with love so my food is very delicious.”

Now you know you want to check out the third annual afro-carib festival.

FOR MORE INFO:

Afro-Carib Festival

Saturday, Feb. 25, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater

16801 Miramar Pkwy,

Miramar, FL 33027

afrocaribfestmiramar.com

