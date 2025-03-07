Sip, bop and celebrate with AfriKin: Art, Jazz and Champagne. It’s a great event to toast the incredible power and creativity of women everywhere. From stunning art, music and food, the unforgettable night honors the female form like it’s a superpower … ’cause it is.

Cheers to the masterpiece we all call woman.

Alfonso Brooks, founder of AfriKin: “We came here through a woman, so we’re supposed to celebrate women at every interval that we get. This is what life is about: lifting you up.”

Lifting the female glory at the Scott Galvin Community Center this Sunday is an evening bringing all your senses to life.

Alfonso Brooks: “The fabulous AfriKin: Art, Jazz and Champagne. We say ‘champaña.’ We’re going to have an amazing event that celebrates the Women’s History Month, and we’re going to do this on the beautiful backdrop of an all-women art exhibition, highlighting women’s empowerment.”

Showcasing art in all forms — including stained glass, which can be moody. You know, like some people we know.

Jokeeta Savariau, artist: “A lot of time, I’ll drop a piece, and it won’t crack or break, and then sometimes, barely nicking it, it’ll just crumble. So it’s temperamental like a person, so if you’re patient, you do small cuts, you have your design. There’s a process.”

Being a part of this bubbly affair can be eye-opening.

Jokeeta Savariau: “I do a lot of Black historic figures. I do a lot of Indigenous. You’ll see some Afro-Latinos. I love for people to be able to look at my artwork and to see themselves in the pieces, not the color of the person or their background.”

Expect the sultry sounds of the saxophone to add beats and rhythms to the soirée.

[Cleo Fox playing “Stand by Me.”]

Cleo Fox, musician: “I like to give everybody a little something, you know. Every culture in that room, I like to give them a little something of them. That’s what I specialize in.”

Pairing those deep tones with some food from Hollywood’s Afro Lounge is the highlight of the night.

Patrick Ahorlu, owner, Afro Lounge: “We’re going to be cooking a lot of our favorite African dishes, such as fufu, is one of the big ones that everybody wants to try. My vision and my goal here is to make sure everyone in South Florida tries fufu.”

Corned beef, afro rolls and peanut soup are all on deck to taste.

And the attire must be on point.

Alfonso Brooks: “Fabulously African chic. How are you gonna show up and not represent the culture? This is what AfriKin is about, representing the culture: fully encompass, fully involved, deep rooted, deeply AfriKin.”

Festivities start at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $30.

FOR MORE INFO:

AfriKin: Art, Jazz and Champagne

Sunday, March 9, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Maison AfriKin

Scott Galvin Community Center

1600 NE 126th St.

North Miami, FL 33181

eventbrite.com/e/afrikin-art-jazz-and-champagne

