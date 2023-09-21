(WSVN) - The Adrienne Arsht Center is widely known for the amazing performances that happen inside the building, but now, the performing art center is giving musicians a new stage outside!

Just in time for the cooler months in Miami, the Arsht Center is hosting an outdoor music showcase and Deco is giving you all the details.

If you love live music and outdoor partying — and you do — the Adrienne Arsht Center has the perfect event for you.

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “We are inviting Miami audiences to come and enjoy a concert under the stars right here on the Arsht Centers Plaza.”

It’s called “Live on the Plaza” and it’s an outdoor concert series, that gives local musicians a chance to shine.

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “It’s an opportunity to see amazing Miami artists, but also take advantage of the weather and really enjoy something outside on the plaza in the middle of downtown.”

Once a month guests can come out to the plaza and enjoy incredible live music. Everything from Cuban jazz, to pop rock. But good music isn’t the only thing Arsht Center is serving up.

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “You can come early. The doors open early. We have happy hour pricing on drinks. You can get a cocktail, You can get a light bite.”

Mmm, sounds good, but lets get back to the music.

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “The next live on the plaza at the arsht center stars Daneila Padron, a violinist right from here in Miami.

Daniela Padron: “Every time I come here I’m like ‘One day its going to be my time to perform,’ not yet inside the hall room but I’m going to get to play as a part of the official line up of the Adrienne Arsht Center.”

Daniela is taking center stage on the plaza October 11 with her band, so get your dancing shoes ready because i have a feeling you will need them.

Daniela Padron: “You are going to hear something very joyful. its going to make want to jump out of that chair and start maybe dancing.”

And just like Daniela, a different Miami-based artist will take over the ahrst center every month. The concert will last about, with no intermission!

So you don’t want to be late. It’s a night of music you don’t want to miss!

“It’s a great way to spend a evening, really enjoying live music.”

to learn more about live on the plaza, and how to get tickets, click here.

