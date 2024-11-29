Movies and music are great, but sometimes, you just wanna experience both in a more immersive way.

That’s where live musical theater comes in. Deco is checking out how the Arsht Center is bringing Broadway’s finest to SoFlo.

Justin Collette (as Beetlejuice): “Say it three times in a row, and you won’t believe how far I’ll go.”

Music to our ears. It’s showtime at the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami, as the best of Broadway hits the stage in SoFlo.

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “We are really excited to welcome another season of Broadway in Miami. Six spectacular shows, many of them brand-new for Miami.”

Leandra Ellis-Gaston (as Suga): “A sax is like a siren, and it’s one I know too well.”

It all kicks off in December with the musical comedy “Some Like It Hot.”

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “It’s actually the story of these two men living in Chicago who see a mob hit and then they have to run away. But all in that, you’ve got theater magic, you’ve got choreography, you’ve got an exciting story, beautiful music.”

Jayna Elise (as Tina Turner): “Proud Mary, keep on burning. And we’re rolling, rolling, rolling on the river.”

It’s a rockin’ new year thanks to “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “This is the story of her life. She had ups and downs and comebacks and heartbreaks, and really just broke a lot of barriers. There’s moments where you’re gonna feel like you’re in a Tina Turner concert.”

“Mamma Mia!” brings the music of Abba and some February fun to the 305.

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “It’s the story of a young lady, and she’s about to get married, and decides she really wants to know who her father is, and there are three options who it could be. And that’s where the story starts, but it’s really a story about love, about friendship.”

Elijah Rhea Johnson (as Michael Jackson): “Ya got to be starting something. I said you wanna be starting something. Ya got to be starting something.”

From Swedish royalty to the King of Pop. Michael Jackson’s life takes center stage in “MJ the Musical.”

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “There’s several Michaels. There’s little Michael, and then there’s grown-up Michael. And we get to see his entire trajectory of his life and all the amazing pop songs that we know Michael Jackson for.”

Justin Collette (as Beetlejuice): “Hi, I’mma be your guide. I’ll be your g-u-i-d-e to the other side.”

The ghost with the most can do it all! And that includes being a leading man in “Beetlejuice the Musical.”

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “Everything you know and love from the movie, you’re definitely gonna experience in this show. Just a ton of fun. There’s definitely singalong-type songs. The whole thing is a bop, and you’ve got all the sass of Beetlejuice.”

Rounding out the season is “Chicago,” the longest-running musical on Broadway. Fame, crime and all that jazz!

