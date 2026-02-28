There’s a famous quote: “April is the cruelest month”. I don’t know if that’s true, but I do know March is the coolest month. There’s a ton of great stuff coming to the Arsht Center, and we’ve got all the deets.

Miami music lovers, listen up! Sounds will abound in the Magic City next month, courtesy of the Adrienne Arsht Center.

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “March, here in the Arsht Center, in this beautiful Knight Concert Hall, we’re going to have two back-to-back nights of extraordinary music.”

Bet you want to know who’s playing!

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “One is Pink Martini, the little orchestra with a big heart, and then we also have one night only with Lisa Loeb and Joan Osborne. It is a tribute to the ladies of the 90s.”

Joan and Lisa hit the road together because, after all, they’re sisters in song.

Joan Osborne: “Lisa and I are both celebrating the 30th anniversary of our initial big release albums.”

Lisa Loeb: “And it just seemed like a good match because we do very different things, and so my audience gets to discover what Joan is doing and reconnect with what she’s done in the past, and her audience gets to do the same with me.”

The ladies are scheduled to do individual sets. But there’s always the chance they’ll wind up sharing the stage.

Joan Osborne: “We talked about that, and it would be nice if we could, but I wouldn’t guarantee that. I wouldn’t tell people, ‘Yes, we’re gonna do that,’ and then have them be disappointed if we can’t get it together.”

Lisa’s definitely jazzed about the gig at the Arsht Center.

Lisa Loeb: “It’s a beautiful theater, and we look forward to seeing a lot of people there. We’ll be playing our hit songs that people are so excited about.”

Pink Martini just might be the perfect band for Miami’s multi-cultural music scene.

Storm Large: “Because we represent so many walks of life and we sing in so many different languages, yet every song speaks to a basic human emotion.”

Crowds all over the country have been digging the sound of the Martini. No doubt that will continue in the Magic City.

Storm Large: “And hopefully in Florida, you guys get the same sense. Only it’ll be nicer ’cause I can wear smaller clothes.”

Here’s a fun fact: once upon a time, Lisa Loeb’s sister, Debbie, worked right here at Deco.

FOR MORE INFO:

Adrienne Arsht Center

1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.