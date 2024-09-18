Deco’s always looking for the latest SoFlo hot spots. We found one in Broward that turns the idea of a traditional food hall on its ear. So if you’re thirsty for craft cocktails and hungry for cool comfort food, watch this.

Ladies and gentlemen, like the sign says. Welcome to Marina Village.

Justin Wilson: “The first outdoor waterfront food hall in Fort Lauderdale. It’s located with the Atlantic Ocean to our east and the Intracoastal to our west.”

Sure, the views are tasty. So is everything else.

Justin Wilson: “It’s a collaboration of eight culinary kiosk concepts and experiences with The Shorely as our entertainment hub.”

Now, I’ve hung out at The Shorely and it rocks! But there’s another bar in the village that serves up a good time, as well.

Justin Wilson: “The Mainland Bar is a place that we built for locals and tourists alike to come and enjoy local authentic cocktails.”

The bar is open to everyone, literally.

Justin Wilson: “All walks of life are welcome, you know, directly off the beach.”

When it’s time to chow down, head for some hand-held happiness at Taco Vibez.

Jeremiah Adler: “Taco Vibez are the best tacos in the best spot in all of South Florida.”

These tacos don’t just look good. They’re victors of a culinary competition. That’s why they’re at the village.

Jeremiah Adler: “A competition was held for every single food category, so Taco Vibez we beat out about six other taco vendors.”

Success was a foregone conclusion, with offerings like shredded beef birria, juicy pork carnitas, and crunchy mahi-mahi with habanero aioli, shutting down the taco competition.

Jeremiah Adler: “Probably our best taco is our raw tuna taco. It’s an Asian Mexican fusion I haven’t seen it on any menu anywhere else.”

Guess what they’re serving up at Burgers and Shakes? Actually, the menu’s bigger than that, but let’s start with this bad boy.

Camila Murcia: “Burgers and Shakes’ burger, that one comes with tomato, onions, provolone cheese, bacon, and a really good fried egg.”

Perhaps a piece of poultry between the buns will catch your eye. Here’s the chicken avocado sandwich.

Camila Murcia: “That one comes with arugula, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, and also avocado.”

Match those two with an Oreo shake, and some fries, and it’s the beginning of a long-term relationship between you and Marina Village.

Camila Murcia: “I know if you come you will never stop coming.”

The Marina Village

849 Seabreeze Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

(954) 945-6997

marinavillageftl.com

