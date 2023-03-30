It’s always nice when old friends get back together, especially if they make good movies for us to check out. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston put on their detective hats once again in their latest comedy whodunit.

Adam Sandler (as Nick Switzer): “The Maharaja’s been kidnapped, and all of you are suspects.”

Jennifer Aniston (as Audrey Switzer): “We’re not gonna be invited anywhere ever again.”

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have returned as a husband-and-wife amateur detective team in “Murder Mystery 2.”

: “You must be the Switzers.”

Jennifer Anistin and Adam Sandler (as Audrey and Nick Switzer): “Yes.”

Mark Strong (as Miller): “Your reputations precede you.”

Adam Sandler (as Nick Switzer): “There you go.”

Mark Strong (as Miller): “Not in a positive way, I’m afraid.”

Adam Sandler (as Nick Switzer): “OK.”

Jennifer Aniston (as Audrey Switzer): “OK.”

Their intentions may be good, but their skills leave something to be desired.

Jennifer Aniston (as Audrey Switzer): “Do you remember what happened last time we were in a getaway.”

Adam Sandler (as Nick Switzer): “Yeah, some people died.”

Jennifer Aniston (as Audrey Switzer): “A lot of people.”

Adam Sandler (as Nick Switzer): “You think five people dying’s a lot?”

Adam Sandler (as Nick Switzer): “OK.”

Their on-screen connection only gets deeper when the cameras stop rolling. Jen just loves the guy.

Jennifer Aniston: “As gruff and as, you know, rough as he seems, he’s a heart of gold, and he’s so sensitive, more sensitive than you would actually expect.”

As far as Adam’s concerned, he’s cool with everything she does … even when she’s in Dreamland.”

Adam Sandler: “Jennifer snores, but she doesn’t snore. I’m just saying that. She doesn’t. You don’t snore, right.”

Jennifer Aniston: “I don’t know; I’m asleep.”

Adam Sandler: “We’ll never know.”

Most of the movie was shot in the City of Light.

Character in “Murder Mystery 2”: “Deliver $50 million to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris or the Maharaja dies.”

Adam Sandler (as Nick Switzer): “Well, you always wanted to go to Paris.”

Working in Paris was a major perk for both actors.

Adam Sandler: “I got to see stuff you heard about growing up, saw a lot of beautiful, a lot of beautiful museums, ate a lot of food, talked to a lot of nice people. It was good.”

Jennifer Aniston: “And it was just every single corner you turned was absolutely beautiful, and I’ve been there many times. I love the Musée d’Orsay, the Louvre, the restaurants are exquisite.”

There was something Jen got to do in the movie that Adam finds hard to forget.

Jennifer Aniston: “Never got to drive the Lamborghini. Is Lambo short for Lamborghini?”

Adam Sandler: “Lambo, yeah.”

Jennifer Aniston: “Is that what it’s called?”

Adam Sandler: “Yeah, we had fun running and jumping in that thing, and unfortunately, Jennifer’s character got to drive. I was looking forward to it.”

Jennifer Aniston: “I know, sorry about that.”

Adam Sandler: “You ruined it.”

“Murder Mystery 2” hits Netflix this weekend.

