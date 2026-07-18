Just like Frank Sinatra, Adam Lambert created his new album his way. The singer just dropped his new independent album inspired by the alt-rock and electronic sounds that shaped him in the ’90s and early 2000s on his own label. Adam says the independent release has given him complete creative freedom. Take a listen.

Adam Lambert is showing all sides of himself on his new album, “Adam.”

Adam Lambert: “This album kind of has a couple different facets musically, you know. I’ve never really wanted to define myself by one genre. I like being able to do more than one thing and try to stitch it together. And I feel confident that this album, like sonically, there is a throughline.”

The singer says going independent gave him total creative control.

Adam Lambert: “I’m basically putting it out on my own label, so to speak, and I got to sort of be completely in the driver’s seat on this one.”

When it came to getting the right sound, Adam went with what felt right.

Adam Lambert: “I was operating on instinct a lot of the time. I was like, ‘I don’t know why I like this one or why I think this is the song, but I just do.’ I made myself a little crazy at the end, but I think in the creation of the songs themselves, in the writing process, it felt very free.”

The first singles tease both sides of the album.

Adam Lambert: “‘Eat You Alive’ definitely is this sort of more alternative. It’s a little more rock-leaning, heavier production. With ‘Under the Rhythm,’ we have like a real great pop song, a rhythmic pop song that you want to dance to, that makes you move, that has a real uplifting message about overcoming adversity and picking yourself up when things get tough.”

Now picking his favorite? That’s where things got a little tough.

Adam Lambert: “I stressed the hell – I made myself crazy. I, because truthfully, I love them all.”

Before sharing it with the world, he wanted to know if the project captured his essence.

Adam Lambert: “I played this album for, like, a lot of friends to get people’s, like, honest reactions, and it helped a lot. It was almost like a market research in a way. It’s like, well, now if you listen to this whole thing, do you get me?”

With his friends giving the songs a thumbs up, the rocker is ready to hit the road again.

Adam Lambert: “I want to get out there and do a solo tour again, and you need new music to do that so that it’s fresh. So, I’m excited to get this on stage.”

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