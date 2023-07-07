Adam DeVine has some soon-to-be in-laws who are hiding a juicy secret in “The Out-Laws.” Did you follow?

It’s a wild ride of mystery, mayhem and laughs. Buckle up, because everyone in this flick is a suspect.

Pierce Brosnan (as Billy McDermott): “This is a robbery!

Adam DeVine (as Owen Browning): “I think your parents robbed my bank.”

As far as secrets go, Adam DeVine’s soon-to-be in-laws are keeping a big one in “The Out-Laws”: they’re bank robbers.

Pierce Brosnan (as Billy McDermott): “Thank you for your cooperation, Owen.”

And when they rob the bank where Adam works, he is not happy about it.

Adam DeVine: “Imagine if your in-laws are two of the coolest, like objectively two of the coolest people you’ve ever met in your life, Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan — James Bond himself — and how intimidating that would be.”

Nina Dobrev (as Parker McDermott):”My parents just emailed that they’re coming to our wedding.”

Adam DeVine (as Owen Browning): “Oh! I get to meet your parents finally!”

Nina Dobrev plays Adam’s fiancée.

Nina Dobrev: “We’ve been friends for a decade, and we’ve worked together now three times, but this was probably the longest stint that we’ve done together.”

Adam used his own real-life experience of meeting his wife’s parents to prepare for the role.

Adam DeVine: “My in-laws actually are international thieves.”

Nina Dobrev: “Yeah. It hit home for him, yeah.”

Adam DeVine: “Yeah, it was easy to create this character. Hi, Kathy.”

All jokes aside, he admits meeting his in-laws for the first time was a little nerve-wracking.

Adam DeVine: “Of course, you know, you’re a little nervous that you hope they like you.”

The actor had this advice when it comes to meeting the parents.

Adam DeVine: “Just be yourself, try not to cuss, and don’t tell any explicit tales. Keep it clean. These are your future in-laws.”

Nina says she doesn’t know why Adam was worried because he’s such a likable guy.

Nina Dobrev: “You’re funny, you’re charming, you’re charismatic, you’re thoughtful, you’re loyal. He’s a great partner.”

Pierce Brosnan (as Billy McDermott): “Lord forgive us, Mary and Joseph!”

“The Out-Laws” is now streaming on Netflix.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox