Adam DeVine has some soon-to-be in-laws who are hiding a juicy secret in “The Out-Laws.” Did you follow?

It’s a wild ride of mystery, mayhem and laughs. Buckle up, because everyone in this flick is a suspect.

Pierce Brosnan (as Billy McDermott): “This is a robbery!

Adam DeVine (as Owen Browning): “I think your parents robbed my bank.”

As far as secrets go, Adam DeVine’s soon-to-be in-laws are keeping a big one in “The Out-Laws”: they’re bank robbers.

Pierce Brosnan (as Billy McDermott): “Thank you for your cooperation, Owen.”

And when they rob the bank where Adam works, he is not happy about it.

Adam DeVine: “Imagine if your in-laws are two of the coolest, like objectively two of the coolest people you’ve ever met in your life, Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan — James Bond himself — and how intimidating that would be.”

Nina Dobrev (as Parker McDermott):”My parents just emailed that they’re coming to our wedding.”

Adam DeVine (as Owen Browning): “Oh! I get to meet your parents finally!”

Nina Dobrev plays Adam’s fiancée.

Nina Dobrev: “We’ve been friends for a decade, and we’ve worked together now three times, but this was probably the longest stint that we’ve done together.”

Adam used his own real-life experience of meeting his wife’s parents to prepare for the role.

Adam DeVine: “My in-laws actually are international thieves.”

Nina Dobrev: “Yeah. It hit home for him, yeah.”

Adam DeVine: “Yeah, it was easy to create this character. Hi, Kathy.”

All jokes aside, he admits meeting his in-laws for the first time was a little nerve-wracking.

Adam DeVine: “Of course, you know, you’re a little nervous that you hope they like you.”

The actor had this advice when it comes to meeting the parents.

Adam DeVine: “Just be yourself, try not to cuss, and don’t tell any explicit tales. Keep it clean. These are your future in-laws.”

Nina says she doesn’t know why Adam was worried because he’s such a likable guy.

Nina Dobrev: “You’re funny, you’re charming, you’re charismatic, you’re thoughtful, you’re loyal. He’s a great partner.”

Pierce Brosnan (as Billy McDermott): “Lord forgive us, Mary and Joseph!”

“The Out-Laws” is now streaming on Netflix.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.