Adam DeVine has some soon-to-be in-laws who are hiding a juicy secret in “The Out-Laws.” Did you follow?
It’s a wild ride of mystery, mayhem and laughs. Buckle up, because everyone in this flick is a suspect.
Pierce Brosnan (as Billy McDermott): “This is a robbery!
Adam DeVine (as Owen Browning): “I think your parents robbed my bank.”
As far as secrets go, Adam DeVine’s soon-to-be in-laws are keeping a big one in “The Out-Laws”: they’re bank robbers.
Pierce Brosnan (as Billy McDermott): “Thank you for your cooperation, Owen.”
And when they rob the bank where Adam works, he is not happy about it.
Adam DeVine: “Imagine if your in-laws are two of the coolest, like objectively two of the coolest people you’ve ever met in your life, Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan — James Bond himself — and how intimidating that would be.”
Nina Dobrev (as Parker McDermott):”My parents just emailed that they’re coming to our wedding.”
Adam DeVine (as Owen Browning): “Oh! I get to meet your parents finally!”
Nina Dobrev plays Adam’s fiancée.
Nina Dobrev: “We’ve been friends for a decade, and we’ve worked together now three times, but this was probably the longest stint that we’ve done together.”
Adam used his own real-life experience of meeting his wife’s parents to prepare for the role.
Adam DeVine: “My in-laws actually are international thieves.”
Nina Dobrev: “Yeah. It hit home for him, yeah.”
Adam DeVine: “Yeah, it was easy to create this character. Hi, Kathy.”
All jokes aside, he admits meeting his in-laws for the first time was a little nerve-wracking.
Adam DeVine: “Of course, you know, you’re a little nervous that you hope they like you.”
The actor had this advice when it comes to meeting the parents.
Adam DeVine: “Just be yourself, try not to cuss, and don’t tell any explicit tales. Keep it clean. These are your future in-laws.”
Nina says she doesn’t know why Adam was worried because he’s such a likable guy.
Nina Dobrev: “You’re funny, you’re charming, you’re charismatic, you’re thoughtful, you’re loyal. He’s a great partner.”
Pierce Brosnan (as Billy McDermott): “Lord forgive us, Mary and Joseph!”
“The Out-Laws” is now streaming on Netflix.
