“The Naked Gun.” Who thought we’d get another sequel to this comedy classic? Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson star the latest “Naked Gun,” in theaters now … but so does social media star turned actress Liza Koshy, who says this legacy sequel will have you laughing for 90 minutes straight.

“The Naked Gun” is baring it all again.

Liam Neeson (as Frank Drebin Jr.): “Nobody messes with Police Squad.”

And if you think this surprise sequel won’t shoot it out of the park, star Liza Koshy says, “Hold on there, buddy.”

Liam Neeson (as Frank Drebin Jr.): “Very smooth.”

Liza Koshy: “I’m doing the most, and in this movie, I’m doing the least, because I’m playing drama as a detective.

Detective Barnes, to be specific.

Liza Koshy: “Our writers created this world that pays homage to the original ‘Naked Gun,’ and it’s just this chaotic world where things live in wordplay and puns and double entendres.”

Liza first blew up on Vine before amassing, last time I checked, almost 17 million subscribers on YouTube.

Liza Koshy: “I’m truly so honored to be a part of this franchise that is a part of my comedic foundation. I mean, dry, deadpan delivery, physical comedy, that’s how I got my start. To be a part of a Paramount picture with the Liam Neeson and the Pamela Anderson and be able to call them my peers, I’m living a dream.”

Alex Miranda: “And what is it like to eat here?”

Liza Koshy: “You guys get to see the brilliance all sewn together into this masterpiece of a movie. But you don’t get to see this gracious human come to you on set and disarm you entirely at 6 foot, 4 inches tall.”

Liam Neeson (as Frank Drebin Jr.): “Oh, I’m going to ruin another suit.”

Liza Koshy: “Silly little man. Silly little man.”

Alex Miranda: “Any examples?”

Liza Koshy: “At one point, he got into a fight with his assistant. She didn’t give him his coffee, so he slammed her head against the trailer. Then I found out that that was a prank. and they knew that I was watching them, and they pulled a prank on me, and she’s actually a stuntwoman.”

That’s diabolical, but funny. Much like the movie itself.

SEan Freeland (as Shady Guy): “What do you want, little one?”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, because, as we all know, he has a very specific set of skills.”

Liza Koshy: “Correct.”

Liam Neeson (as Bryan Mills): “Skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you.”

Liza Koshy: “And those skills include comedy. Who knew?”

Specifically, desert dry humor.

Liza Koshy: “Heinous things happening in the background, and you just have to buy into it and believe it. It’s just part of the world. Don’t acknowledge it, throw it away.”

Oh, and for those of you wondering about Liam and Pamela’s budding romance, the movie has some answers.

Liza Koshy: “There’s a saucy little scene. It’s a threesome. It’s Liam and Pam and somebody else, but you’ll have to watch. I can’t give away any plot points.”

Tighten your holster for “The Naked Gun,” in theaters now.

Liza Koshy: “Every single audience member being ridiculously satiated by the amount of jokes and drama and comedy and joy happening throughout the course of the film, it literally is like scrolling online and getting hit with joke after joke after joke after joke.”

