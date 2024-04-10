The Miami Film Festival is honoring a real marvelous guy.

Tom Hiddleston hit up the Magic City for a special ceremony. And it was a real Loki affair.

Keep calm and celebrate Tom!

The actor was in Downtown Miami last night to receive the festival and Variety’s “Virtuoso Award.”

It’s in honor of his extensive career in film, television, and theater.

Tom’s been making movies for over 15 years, most famously playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But the actor spoke about what is happening with him most recently and it’s being a dad and what the award means to him.

Tom Hiddleston: “It’s just changed everything. It changed the center of my life completely. There’s a before and an after, and I’m happy to be living in the after. It’s the most profound honor to be here. I’m so grateful to Variety and the Miami Film Festival and Miami Dade College for inviting me.”

In addition to receiving the award, Tom also took part in a special presentation discussing his career.

His next project is the upcoming sci-fi drama “The Life of Chuck,” alongside Mark Hamil.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.