Forget the Walk of Fame, Miami’s got the “Hawke of Fame!”

Legendary actor Ethan Hawke was in town Sunday, accepting an award from “Miami Film Festival GEMS” and Variety.

Ethan Hawke: “I’m so happy to be here. I’m so honored to accept this. I’ve never been to Miami before, so this is my, let the party begin!”

Keep calm and party on!

Ethan received the “Variety Virtuoso Award” for his achievements in film, theater, and television over the last three decades.

Deco caught up with the leading man himself to dish about “Blue Moon” — his ninth movie with director Richard Linklater and the lasting legacy of his body of work.

Ethan Hawke: “A lot of the work I’ve done with Linklater it’s almost like I’m playing with the same band, but I’m playing a different instrument this time. What he’s asking me to do is different than I’ve ever been asked to do before.”

Ethan Hawke: “People like to make a big deal about awards and things like that, and they are nice and it’s amazing, but what is really significant is when somebody comes up to you and talks to you about a movie that you made 25 years ago.”

“Blue Moon” is in theaters now. The Miami Film Festival GEMS runs through Wednesday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Film Festival GEMS

Various Locations throughout Greater Miami and Miami Beach

Oct. 29- Nov. 5.

Event Website

