Telling someone’s life story is no walk in the park, especially when the person is someone as beloved and revered as Marlon Brando … but that’s a challenge actor Billy Zane was willing to take in his new movie “Waltzing with Brando.”

Playing the “Godfather” star? It was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Actor in “The Godfather”: “For justice, we must go to Don Corleone.”

Billy Zane (as Marlon Brando playing Vito Corleone): “Then why’d you go to the police? Why didn’t you come to me first?”

It’s Billy Zane like you’ve never seen him before.

Jon Heder (as Bernard Judge): “You’re – you’re Marlon Brando.”

Billy Zane (as Marlon Brando): “Can you swim?”

Jon Heder (as Bernard Judge): “Yes.”

Billy Zane (as Marlon Brando): “Drop those drawers. What’s the matter? You’re not one of those uplight L.A. architects, are you?”

The actor undergoes a total transformation in the new biopic “Waltzing with Brando,” where he portrays Hollywood legend Marlon Brando.

Billy Zane: “When I saw what we had achieved, you know, and I held up, obviously, very strong scrutiny for it, I was blown away by the collective work.”

Dick Cavett: “Were you happy with the way ‘The Godfather’ came out?”

Billy Zane (as Marlon Brando): “I don’t think that’s really worth talking about.”

Playing one of the most prolific actors in cinematic history may seem daunting, but Billy tells Deco he wasn’t fazed by the pressure.

Billy Zane: “The only way to approach this character was to not obsess over the insane responsibility of it.”

And there was definitely no method acting when it came to channeling his version of Brando.

Billy Zane: “I wasn’t locked in my trailer, you know, stuck in character, needing to be only called Marlon. I don’t think he worked that way, either. He was loose and always interested in others and things.”

Unlike biopics that cover someone’s entire life, “Waltzing with Brando” is set primarily in Tahiti and spans over the course of five years. It explores why the actor took on some of his most iconic roles.

Billy Zane: “He had to go make ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Last Tango in Paris’ in order to pay for his true passion, which was really trying to be the front of the spear of sustainable design and build this eco-paradise.”

That’s where architect Bernard Judge, played by Jon Heder, comes in.

Billy Zane: “You know him from ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ and ‘Blades of Glory.’ A wonderful comedic actor who does such really beautifully sensitive and naturally profound dramatic work in this movie. You’re gonna see him like you never have before.”

The movie was a real passion project, and Billy says he hopes it shows.

Billy Zane: “It’s really meant as a love letter to him and his offerings, not only as an artist, but as a humanitarian, as a visionary who always put his money where his mouth was.”

Billy Zane (as Marlon Brando): “I completely agree. It’s perfect.”

“Waltzing with Brando” is now playing in theaters.

