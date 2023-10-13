This week’s episode of “The Masked Singer” flashed back to the 2000s for another fun themed night. It also ended with another big unmasking, and we spoke with the latest star to be revealed about his time on the show.

Nick Cannon: “Tonight, it’s a throwback party on “The Masked Singer,” as we hit up the 2000s.

Singer Jewel kicked off 2000s Night on “The Masked Singer.”

After the entertainment, it was time to get down to biz.

Nick Cannon: “Our Group A contestants are back, and they are fighting for a place in the Group A finals.”

First there were the performances.

Pickle (singing): “Pickle, Pickle, where I come from isn’t all that great.”

Then the big reveal of who would be staying.

Nick Cannon: “The results are in. The singer taking the last spot in the Group A finals is S’more!”

After that, there was only one more thing left to do.

Nicole Scherzinger: “You know who would make an amazing Pickle? Charlie Sheen.

Ken Jeong: “And I think Pickle is Howard Stern.”

Jenny McCarthy: “Who is it?!”

Nick Cannon: “Actor, comedian, director Michael Rapaport!”

Michael Rapaport: “I had such a fun time doing the entire show, the episodes. I had a great time with the rehearsal. This may not be the last time you hear this Pickle sing.”

Nick Cannon: “Mike, tell me what’s on your mind, man.”

He shared more takeaways from his time on the show.

Michael Rapaport: “The one thing I hope I did, if, if not move people with my song, was that, I hope I walked away having the best time out of anybody that’s done the show.”

Sure, his singing days may be over for now, but Michael is still keeping busy. He’s doing a comedy tour which runs until the end of the year.

Michael Rapaport: “I’m definitely gonna be talking about doing ‘The Masked Singer.’ I always talk about my love of reality TV, I talk about being a parent, I talk about being married, I talk about being a son, I talk about, you know, a lot of social issues, I talk about pop culture stuff, a little sports. I interact with the audience.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.