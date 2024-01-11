Many of us know about that dreaded seven-year itch. You know, when your partner doesn’t seem so cute anymore and statistically starts driving you the most nuts. In a new action comedy, one married couple turns to role play. That’s one way to bring sexy back. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who roleplays as our reporter, has the story.

In the movie “Role Play,” these love birds discover more than just a new turn-on. How about a secret double life?

David Oyelowo (as Dave Brackett): “How was Nebraska?”

Kale Cuoco (as Emma Brackett): “It was, um, … the usual.”

In “Role Play” — hold on, now, it’s not that kind of movie — a married couple tries to spice things up. Actually, it is that kind of movie.

David Oyelowo (as Dave Brackett): “I’m Jack.”

Kale Cuoco (as Emma Brackett): “Alice.”

Sonita Henry (as Karen Shah): “Do you and your wife role play often?”

David Oyelowo (as Dave Brackett): “What exactly is this about?”

But a big secret comes to light during one sexy night out on the town.

Connie Nielsen (as Gwen Carver): “Your wife’s name is Anna Peller, wanted for contract killings across several continents.”

Kaley Cuoco: “I always wanted to do an action film, so when this came about, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’ve always wanted to do this.’ Plus it has the aspect of the family, and the kids and the relationship and the heart. So it wasn’t just all action.”

Kaley Cuoco (as Emma Brackett): “I have a family to protect.”

Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo star in the action comedy.

David Oyelowo: “It was fun to be someone who desperately loves his wife, loves his family, thinks he’s going to go out there and save his wife, but not quite accepting just how much of a badass she actually is.”

David Oyelowo (as Jack): “Killing is bad, like unacceptably bad.”

Murder: bad!

David Oyelowo: “He finds her to be someone who has really exhibited love, not just to him but to his son, and so, she has sacrificed for him in the past, and so, I think that’s what makes it more palatable for him to sacrifice for her.”

But, playing an assassin can actually get even harder.

Kaley Cuoco: “I was pregnant the whole time, so I’d say that was the hardest part. And not many people knew, so I couldn’t do my normal complaining, as I would have. I had to keep that to a minimum, or they would have thought I was a full-on jackass.”

David Oyelowo: “You don’t want to feel like you’re the reason someone is feeling nauseous every time somebody walks in the room, so finding out was very helpful.”

And, that seven-year-inch is no joke. You know if you know … so, how do Kaley and David keep their love alive back at home?

David Oyelowo: “Keep date night going. My wife and I have had varying success with that. We have four kids and dogs and all the things.”

Kaley Cuoco: “A few nights a week we have tea time outside where we actually have tea, and we gossip throughout the week. It’s kind of our little way of connecting, ’cause we’ve got a lot of dog, too, man.”

Kaley Cuoco (as Alice): “I love you. I have to go to work now, though.”

“Role Play” starts streaming on Amazon Prime Thursday night.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.