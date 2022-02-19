Valentine’s Day might be over, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop being all lovey-dovey. Acqualina Resort & Residences has been named one of the best resorts in the country. Deco’s checking out a “staycation” that’ll have you falling head over heels.

Love is in the air at the Acqualina Resort & Residences on Sunny Isles Beach.

This luxury hotel is turning up the romance all month long.

Mauro Pinho, Acqualina Resort & Residences: “For the month of February here at Acqualina, we’re extending Valentine’s Day. We have a romance-inspired package which is great for all of the ones that are seeking a little bit more romance and enjoying themselves in this beautiful month of love.”

Once you’ve checked in for your Cupid’s Month of Love Getaway, head to your oceanfront suite and take in the view.

Mauro Pinho: “All of our oceanfront rooms and suites have a beautiful private balcony where you can really just hang out and enjoy the breeze.”

Don’t forget to check out the rest of the room for some special surprises.

Mauro Pinho: “Our team really does prepare the suite for our guests’ arrival with beautiful rose petal turndown to really spruce up the moment.”

Ready to relax even more? Check out the spa for some self-pampering.

Mauro Pinho: “You can get a world-class facial during your time, or if you just want to hang out by the spa pool and soak in a little bit of the sun…”

Nothing says romance like wining and dining on the beach, and Acqualina’s got the ultimate set-up with a private table for two.

Mauro Pinho: “We’re serving a Mediterranean-inspired menu, which includes a caprese salad, beautiful piece of filet mignon, which pairs very well with the red wine.”

Polina Mikheeva, guest: “My favorite thing was the beachfront dinner. It was so romantic under the stars and by the ocean. It was beautiful, and the food was amazing. I think this time was the most romantic getaway of my life here at Acqualina.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach

17875 Collins Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

305-918-8000

acqualinaresort.com

