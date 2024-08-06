The “Clean Girl” aesthetic is going strong on social media these days. This model-off-duty summer look involves no effort but you still look glam. Wanna channel your inner clean girl? Here are some polished ideas.

Charli XCX: “Lookin’ like an icon.”

The brat girl summer is as hot as a day in South Florida. Pop singer, Charli XCX agrees.

Charli XCX: “It could also be like so trashy. Just like a pack of cigs and like a BIC lighter. And like a strappy white top with no bra. That’s kind of like all you need.”

Sure, brat may be in right now, but some folks are embracing another trend.

Yanet Ruiz: “The clean girl trend is about being sophisticated, that effortless look, elegance, minimalist, it’s your everyday look. It’s more to enhance your beauty.”

Beauty stylist, Yanet Ruiz knows what it takes to look fresh and clean.

Yanet Ruiz: “So we’re going to start off with hair. We’re going to do a slick back bun which is the most popular clean girl look.”

As for the glam.

Yanet Ruiz: “It’s very light. A little bit of mascara, gloss and some powder, concealer. You want to make sure you keep that nice glow. Not to over powder. Followed by chrome nails which is really popular right now.”

The trend isn’t just about your look. Fitness plays a part as well. That’s where the “Pretty Girls Who Walk” comes in.

Jenna Rappaport: “So I know the clean girl trend is the new trend on TikTok where you know the lattes and the walks. I guess our walks are kind of entwined with that.”

Runsi Patro: “Pretty is just an adjective for all the women out there. But we’re inclusive for any women who want to join.”

Getting those steps in and making friends is the goal of the walk.

Runsi Patro: “We walk around the neighborhood for about 1-2 miles. And then we come back to our original meeting spot. We let the girls mingle for about 15 minutes.”

As a motivator, wear comfy clothes, from Yes2Fit.

Yeslin Marcos: “Yes2Fit fits in the clean girl trend because it’s a brand that is comfortable. I wanted to create a brand that made women feel empowered.”

Feeling empowered and being yourself are important for the movement.

Yeslin Marcos: “You’re able to wear it to the gym. At the same time, you’re able to go out with your friends to brunch, go for a stroll on the beach. You can come to the yard and you’ll find our pieces.”

