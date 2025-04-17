He’s no superhero, but Ben Affleck’s still out here cleaning up crime. “The Accountant 2” turns math into mayhem — again — and Deco got all the action, with the cast, minus any injuries.

Allison Robertson (as Justine, voice): “Don’t wear your black suit. It makes you look like a mortician.”

In a world of explosions, double-crosses and spreadsheets, Ben Affleck returns as the former forensic accountant who doesn’t just crush numbers, he crushes skulls.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson (as Marybeth Medina): “I work for a government agency. I don’t torture people.”

Ben Affleck (as Christian Wolff): “You didn’t.”

“The Accountant 2” is the sequel we didn’t know we needed, and Ben? Well, he’s really psyched to bring back Christian Wolff.

Ben Affleck: “I’m just really lucky again, in that regard. I was excited to bring some of that to this part, and felt like I sort of understood this guy better.”

This time around, Ben’s teaming up with his equally dangerous brother, played by Jon Bernthal, to take down a new crew of puzzling assassins.

But the two haven’t always had the best relationship.

Jon Bernthal (as Braxton): “How about just call me? ‘How have you been?’ ‘Merry Christmas,’ ‘happy birthday.'”

Ben Affleck (as Christian Wolff): “But it’s not your birthday. Your birthday is November 11.”

Jon Bernthal (as Braxton): “Unbelievable.”

Ben Affleck: “It isn’t because Christian doesn’t love him or care about him, he does very much, In fact, he really uses this opportunity in the events of this movie to reconnect with his brother, because he wants to. The central core of this movie is about them reconnecting and forging a relationship that is actually gonna sustain now, until the next movie.”

Yeah, think a little less love story and a lot more emotional baggage, with a side of action.

Jon Bernthal: “It was a deeper dive into the relationship, it was a deeper dive into the wound that took place in this family, and that’s something I’m all on board for. I’ve always thought, with Brax, he’s as equally complicated of a person as his brother is.”

If you missed the first one, no worries. This standalone story brings the heat without the homework.

Jon Bernthal: “I hope people dig it, I hope people dig this movie. I think that there’s a ton of heart behind this movie, I think there is a ton of heart. I think it came from love, I think, again, there’s no shortcuts on this film. I think it’s a sequel, but it’s also a standalone film.”

“The Accountant 2” starts Friday, April 25 in theaters.

