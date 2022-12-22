We all know Christmas isn’t about the gifts, it’s about spending time with the ones you love … but sometimes, when you really love someone, you want to get them the perfect gift. You can’t go wrong with jewelry, especially when it’s been seen on the red carpet.

Enter JLANI Jewels, and their pieces are sure to make a statement this holiday season.

Diamonds might be a girl’s best friend, but everyone’s obsessing over JLANI Jewels.

Jhalani Nesbit: “JLANI Jewels is a jewelry line that is eco-friendly, sustainable brand, and it’s inspired by my culture growing up in New York City.”

JLANI’s designer, Jhalani Nesbit, is a Miami local, but her pieces are inspired by her home city, New York.

Jhalani Nesbit: “Growing up there, style was always a form of expression, and I like to evoke that in my pieces, and I wanted to bring a little bit of that here to Miami.”

Even the hottest celebs have been spotted wearing them.

Jhalani Nesbit: “Some of our celebrities are Beyoncé, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Blake Lively.”

It all started with the “Tusk” earrings that Jhalani had sent as a gift to Blake. Little did she know…

Blake suggested to Sony Pictures to use the earrings during the filming of “The Shallows.”

Jhalani Nesbit: “In the film, she actually uses the earrings as a prop. That scene put the jewelry on the map, and our product was in 75 countries not long after.”

Now you can feel like a celebrity, too.

Jhalani Nesbit: “Our best-sellers are definitely our anklets, a lot of our chokers, and some of our pendants and earrings, ear cuffs. We’re doing more body chains and body jewels because of the Miami lifestyle.”

The key to styling the pieces is layering.

Jhalani Nesbit: “I style the longest chain first and the shortest last. Other ways to style the pieces, I like to accessorize the ear with a really nice statement hoop, throw on some ear cuffs to kind of complete that look.”

They also happen to make great gifts for your fashion forward loved ones, too.

Jhalani Nesbit: “I think jewelry is a great gift to show someone that you care about them. it’s a very personal touch.”

