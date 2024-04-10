So much for their ransom. In “Abigail,” kidnappers accidentally grab a vampire, and before they can collect their money, the kid is bleeding them dry. Tonight, Alex Miranda’s introducing us to the fang-tastic stars of “Abigail.”

They say the meanest human beings can sometimes be the smallest of children, on a playground somewhere, but in “Abigail,” this little girl doesn’t just look at you and call you ugly. She just might want to rip your head off instead — literally.

You thought terrible twos were bad.

Alisha Weir (as Abigail): “I’m sorry about what’s going to happen to you.”

Wait for the terrifying, blood-sucking 12s.

Kathryn Newton (as Sammy): “Guys!”

[Abigail bares her fangs.]

At least in the new horror movie “Abigail,” in which one seemingly sweet, little ballerina has more than just a pirouette up her sleeve. More like piranha fangs!

Alisha Weir: “I did watch lots of vampire, like, videos and clips, especially of them, like, snarling and growling and going in to bite, because as I had to get used to the teeth in my mouth, and then also, like, biting and making those random noises, an inhuman sound that just wouldn’t come come from, like, a human.”

Alisha Weir impressively plays this little monster…

Melissa Barrera: “It was super fun. There was a lot of clapping for Alisha after every take.”

…who a group of criminals unwittingly kidnap for ransom. Of course, at the time, they just think she’s some daughter of a wealthy man.

But when the crew retreat to an isolated mansion, they soon discover those doors lock shut … and this is no normal grade schooler.

Melissa Barrera: “It was all adults and her, but we all felt like kids, ’cause we were, you know, like, ‘What is this blood cannon?’ ‘What is this, like, fight sequence?’ Throwing ourselves.”

Melissa Barrera plays the wise and mysterious Joey, who wants more than just money.

Melissa Barrera: “Joey’s on another level, like, reading people and watching actions and very knowledgeable. She’s been through a lot, she’s seen a lot, being in the Army and everything.”

Joey uses her incredible intuition to quickly size up the morally inept, law-breaking bunch — while they last.

Melissa Barrera: “I think I am perceptive. I’m very sensitive to energies, and I feel, kind of, people’s energies, and I know who to stay away from and who, you know, I can like, you know, approach, but not as Joey.”

In “Abigail,” you’ll also watch the last performance of late actor Angus Cloud, of “Euphoria” fame, who died in July of 2023 of an accidental multiple drug overdose.

Melissa Barrera: “I mean, he was so special. He was, like, rare, you know? One of those actors that when he’s on camera, you can’t take your eyes off of him. It was a privilege to get to work with him and to know him. He was such a kind, kind soul.”

“Abigail” flies into theaters, in her terrifying little tutu, next Thursday, April 18.

