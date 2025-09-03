“Abbott Elementary” is taking field trip goals to the next level. The cast and crew of the hit comedy show took on the baseball diamond and blended classroom laughs with ballpark action. We’ve got the behind-the-scenes look of the home run real life fun.

Class is always in session on “Abbott Elementary.” So is filming at a real-life Phillies game in Philadelphia, where the show is set.

Quinta Brunson: “It’s gonna be cool. It’s gonna be, also, a big triumph for our show to pull off. This isn’t easy to do. We have an incredible crew. They’re putting this together. It takes really hard work. We have to be so efficient to get this done.”

The stars took the stands at Citizens Bank Park, blending in with the normies and getting real reactions from real fans.

Lisa Ann Walter: “Believe me, if they didn’t like the show, because it’s Philly, they would let us know, they’d be like, ‘You suck.’ But I have a feeling that we’re not gonna get that.”

Chris Perfetti: “I’m kind of hoping we get one. One ‘you suck’ would be really fun.”

Lisa Ann Walter: “What would you say, though, if that happened?

Chris Perfetti: “Thank you.”

Lisa Ann Walter: “I’d throw down. I’d throw down.”

Luckily, this show is lovable enough that shooting during a live game was a breeze.

Quinta Brunson: “We’re just excited to get the opportunity to do more things that are kind of like unseen in television.”

Unseen, like the cast dapping it up with the Philadelphia players after a game win!

Tyler James Williams: “Very rarely does it get done in TV, yeah, something that is week-to-week, something that you can be at a game for Thursday and then, what, a few weeks later, actually see it live.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph: “Yeah, like, ‘Hey, Mommy, I’m on TV.'”

The new season of “Abbott Elementary” premieres Oct. 1.

