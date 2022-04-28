In the Jewish faith, Shabbat goes from Friday at sundown to Saturday night. It’s known as the day of rest. Families usually have a nice dinner at home, but now there’s another delicious option on the table. A local hotspot came up with a tasty new twist.

Abbalé in South Beach is mixing up the way you celebrate the Sabbath. Let them do the cooking.

Samuel Gorenstein, Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen: “We are doing for Shabbat dinner a four-course dinner menu, family style.”

The restaurant puts a spin on Israeli food, and this is a traditional Friday night dinner with an Abbalé twist.

Samuel Gorenstein: “We want our guests to come in, enjoy, relax, sit back and have an amazing meal with their friends or significant others.”

There’s no way you leave hungry.

Samuel Gorenstein: “We start with our homemade challah bread, and then we follow that with a salatim course. Salatim in Hebrew means ‘little salads.’ There are 11 different ones, from vegetables to dips like hummus and baba ghanoush.

Next, you get a mix of Miami and the Middle East: ceviche and falafel. Save room.

Samuel Gorenstein: “Our main course, it’s a whole fish. In this case, we are using a red snapper Moroccan style, a shawarma spiced steak, lamb chops and our whole roasted cauliflower.”

Jesse Franklin, diner: “The food was incredible. I love eating here.”

End on a sweet note.

Samuel Gorenstein: “Our dessert plate is a sampler. It’s a little bite of almost everything we have to offer. We are doing an Israeli semolina saffron cake, tahini ice cream, as well as our baklava, which is to die for.”

They’re going to do this twice every Friday night: once for all the early birds right before the sun goes down, and one right after it sets.

Samuel Gorenstein: “We do our Shabbat dinner on our pergola in the garden. We do one seating at 6 p.m. and another one at 8:30 p.m., so it’s Shabbat under the stars.”

You don’t have to be Jewish to go to Shabbat dinner. You just need to grab a handful of friends who likes some amazing food.

Jesse Franklin: “It was different going out to a Shabbat dinner at a restaurant versus having it at home. It was really nice to be seated outside and to have servers so that we can really enjoy being together.”

Shabbat dinner is for six to ten people, and it starts at $95 per person.

FOR MORE INFO:

Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

864 Commerce St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

abbatlvkitchen.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.