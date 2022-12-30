2023 is right around the corner, but it’s not too late to try something new, especially if what you’re trying is yummy food. Deco’s checking out a new spot will take your taste buds on a Mediterranean journey.

A taste of the Mediterranean is planting roots at the Bal Harbour Shops.

Aba hails from Chicago and Austin, and celebrity chef CJ Jacobson, who you may recognize from Bravo’s “Top Chef,” tells Deco this place is full of bold flavors.

CJ Jacobson: “Lots of citrus, lots of herbs, very, very fresh, lots of vegetables.”

Mediterranean doesn’t just mean Greek food here.

CJ Jacobson: “We were going more Eastern Mediterranean, like more Arabian Peninsula, a little bit North Africa.”

So, in addition to traditional staples like the smoky garlic hummus, the menu also features dishes like the signature salmon kebabs.

CJ Jacobson: “We marinate it, and it has vegetables, onions and red bell peppers, and it’s topped with aleppo, which is a dried chili from Syria.”

Another colorful take on fresh seafood is the hamachi with charred avocado and kiwi.

CJ Jacobson: “The sauce is made with hibiscus. It’s kind of like a cool, playful, summertime-y vibe with the avocado, which is very California.”

These dishes are pretty light, so you have no excuse not to save room for dessert, which is definitely a real showstopper.

The bougatsa has layers of phyllo dough, vanilla custard, cinnamon and orange that’s all mixed together tableside. Hey, someone pass me a spoon!

Tal Kedem: “I thought the food was so delicious. From each course, it only got better. The drinks were incredible, the food was flavorful, and the dessert was so sweet and so light. Everything was perfectly filling.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Aba

9700 Collins Ave., Suite 101

Bal Harbour Shops

Bal Harbour, Florida 33154

305-677-2840

abarestaurants.com/miami

