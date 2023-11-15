They say good things come in small packages. And while that can be true, tonight it’s all about something that’s a big deal.

Whoever said everything’s bigger in Texas hasn’t been to Miami Beach lately. Because there’s a new massive work of art on display.

And it’s sure to make you look up.

The list goes on and on. And in the case of the new addition to Lincoln Road in Miami Beach.

Massive is just one way to describe R-Revolution.

Marco Cochrane: “R-Revolution is a 45-foot statue made out of steel and stainless steel.”

World Traveler is another.

Marco Cochrane: “R-Revolution has been to Burning Man, Treasure Island, Petaluma, Las Vegas.”

But artist Marco Cochrane tells Deco…

“This is the first time she’s been on the East Coast. And Miami, I’m really excited to be here.”

The statue weighs 32,000 pounds.

And it took crews about a week to get her standing.

Well worth it for this showstopper.

R-Revolution isn’t just cool to look at… There’s a message behind her.

Marco Cochrane: “In these crazy times with all the distractions that we have, the message is you can just be present. And it’s enough to just be.”

For the folks at Lincoln Road, the symbolism played a big role in why they wanted it showcased here.

Lyle Stern: “This piece allows us to have a conversation about the power of woman and the power of individuality as well. When you put art and public spaces together, I think it’s what community is about.”

And because it’s outside, everyone can stop to take it all in.

“Just so impressive. Like a women-forward and strong and powerful statement. Make me feel excited and good. Yeah, we need to take care of each other.”

R-Revolution will be on display from now through next April.

