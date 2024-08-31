We hope your taste buds are workin’. A Taste of AfriKin festival is just days away. The event has a little zest to it. Not only are we getting a taste, but we’re also going to be judging the dishes, and who doesn’t love being kind of judgy every once and a while?

Alfonso D’Niscio Brooks: “There’s nothing that brings us together like good food.”

You heard that right! But A Taste of AfriKin is serving up more than just diverse cuisines; it’s a time to celebrate African and Caribbean heritage.

Alfonso D’Niscio Brooks: “To bring chefs from all over the world to North Miami so we can sample the traditional, authentic cuisines from countries like the Bahamas, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Jamaica, Senegal, Nigeria, Haiti.”

Mmm, mmm, mmm. Let me get a bite.

Alfonso D’Niscio Brooks: “Just presenting this beautiful, tasteful delicacies that are unique to the South Florida landscape and authentic to people for them to come and enjoy.”

But that’s not all. It’s a cook-off.

Chefs will present their countries’ most traditional dishes and we get to decide who’ll be crowned “AfriKin Culinary Alchemist.”

Chef Slim: “I’m Chef Slim from Pate Chaud, and we’re here to give you some good Caribbean food. For the Taste of AfriKin, we have our special, we’re bringing our jerk chicken over there, we’re bringing the pork, which is the Asian pork, we’re bringing the Asian rice, we’re bringing the pikliz and, you know, a variety of different things.”

Customers can’t get enough … and neither can their pets!

Diner with dog: “It’s absolute comfort food, it’s delicious on the taste buds. It warms the heart, and it’s nourishing for the soul, absolutely delicious.”

And we hope you’re still hungry. Local Chef Amina shows us what she’s whippin’ up for the festival…

Chef Amina: “I will prepare jollof rice, the iconic dish. Super delicious, healthy.”

It’s a rice from West Africa, and it’s made with chilies, onions and yummy spices.

Chef Amina: “Please join us this Sunday to have the best jollof rice ever. You will have fun, you will meet people, you will see art, you will have culture, and you will be united.”

It’s a day filled with flavor and love.

Alfonso D’Niscio Brooks: “When you get to experience premium experiences that Africa is known for, you get to know that by coming here, you get to get a taste of these countries. You don’t have to just travel there; we’ve brought these countries to Miami, so you can get to enjoy them and embrace them.”

FOR MORE INFO:

A Taste of AfriKin

Sunday, Sept. 1, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Scott Galvin Community Center

1600 NE 126th St.

North Miami, FL 33181

afrikin.art/taste-of-afrikin

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.