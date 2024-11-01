Buying stuff is how the world turns Coming up with things to buy — is another story. A new show, “Buy it now” is for entrepreneurs trying to have their products featured on Amazon Prime. Deco got the low down from the host with the most! JB Smoove, and a couple of South Floridians. It’s giving… spicy forever.

Consumers are consuming in Prime Video’s new game show, ‘Buy it Now”. And setting the electric vibe of the series is the hilarious and stylish, JB Smoove.

JB Smoove, host: “I’m a little bit of a know-it-all and i think you need someone who’s been in the game, who knows a little bit about everything and a lot about nothing. You need a balance of all that.”

And JB wants contestants to feel comfortable.

JB Smoove, host: “This is the great thing about this show: they get a chance to pitch in front of 100 people, 100 real consumers. If they get 10 or more green lights, they get a chance to move on to our celebrity judges.”

Judges that include Gwyneth Paltrow, and Anthony Anderson.

Not to worry. “Buy it Now” does have a product testing department: It’s basically – JB.

JB Smoove, host: “I’m giving these products a test run, which is what people want. So I get a chance to try them out. Your product is accessed to millions of people and you get a chance to win $20,000 at the end of the show.”

Trying their luck to grab that prize money are two SoFlo dreamers.

First up, is the Spice King.

Keith Lorren, Spice King: “My product was, simply put, the world’s greatest spices that have ever existed. And what makes them so great is that i infuse the spices with aromatic essential oils and trace minerals. So the fragrances are like a fragrance, a perfume, but it gives the food top notes, middle notes, end notes.”

Noted! These flavors are all to elevate the palate.

Keith Lorren, Spice King: So we have a citrus herb butter seafood. We have an oxtail seasoning, a jerk, a curry, you name it we got it. I’m talking about the lip smacking, sumptuousness

Cleaning up nicely are a couple of Broward locals.

Anthony Tranchida, Co-Creator of Forever Sponge: Forever Sponge is a cut-resistant, anti-microbial sponge that is built to last virtually forever.

Scott Mobley, Co-Creator of Forever Sponge: “The sponges on the market nowadays, they’re just gross. They’re nasty. They stink. Use it a couple of times and you gotta throw ’em away. We wanted something that last long.”

These fellas were ready to scrub away the stress of the show.

Scott Mobley, Co-Creator of Forever Sponge: “We had maybe two or three minutes to practice our pitch in front of everything. To test it, to demo, and after that we were sitting in front of JB Smoove pitching our product. He’s very funny, really great to interact with. He plays off of you and the crowd extremely well.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.