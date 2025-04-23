NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Forget going to the club, Miami’s newest hot spot is mixing beakers and cocktails. Intoxicated Chemist, located in North Miami, is where science meets shots, tequila shots. Deco took a trip down to the boozy laboratory to brush up on our chemistry lessons.

Who said you can’t blend science with fun?

T Kayy: “Welcome to Intoxicated Chemist Miami.”

This new, exciting nightlife experience is turning guests into mad scientists.

T Kayy: “Intoxicated Chemist is an immersive experience where you are the scientist and we conduct real science experiments and we play games and do a lot of interactive activities together.”

There’s a reason why the word “intoxicated” is in the name.

T Kayy: “After the first experiment, it’s shot o’clock. After every experiment it’s shot o’clock, so be ready to take your shots.”

She’s not kidding, the drinks start flowing the moment you walk in the door.

T Kayy: “You will be introduced by a welcome drink with a shot and once you get your drink and your shot, you sit at the table.”

But before you get into the chemistry lesson, it’s safety first.

T Kayy: “We have gloves, we have the aprons to cover up your drip while you are here. We want you to be as safe as possible.”

Leave your real identity at the door because, in here, you are a whole new person.

T Kayy: “You have your name tag on the table. We love for everyone to come in with a real creative name. You are not yourself.”

Then the real fun begins.

T Kayy: “You are a real scientist when you come into our laboratory. We have beakers, we have things exploding. It’s just the element of surprise.”

There are a total of three experiments that last around 15 minutes and you will do them all under the tunes of a live DJ. This place is meant to take you on a journey back to the days when you did things like this for a grade.

T Kayy: “Miami has no shortage of nightlife experiences. We all know that, but you know, sometimes, you get tired of the same old, same old. So we wanted to come in and bring a new vibe where adults can bring out their inner child.”

Jamal Thomas: “It was really interactive. I’m used to just going out and clubbing and partying, but this brought another layer into it, which I just thought was really cool.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Intoxicated Chemist

2168 NE 123rd St.

North Miami, FL 33181

Intoxicated Chemist website

