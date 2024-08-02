Get ready to sink your teeth in something extraordinary. We’re talking about the food at a restaurant in Brickell called Meat Moot. That’s right, he said “Meat Moot!” if you couldn’t tell by the name, what it is: meat! This place is a mouthwatering heaven for meat lovers. As the carnivores say, bring on the meat.

At Meat Moot…

Spokesperson: “It’s all about the meat!”

And, the Texas-style barbecue with Turkish flavors. The name definitely fits its definition.

Spokesperson: “Moot is Arabic slang we use. It means ‘to die for.'”

At this restaurant, diners have their choice of seven different cuts of smoked beef or lamb.

Spokesperson: “Our meat is cooked [a] different way than other restaurants.”

Here’s how it works. First, you head over to the ordering station.

Spokesperson: “You order your meat, and the size as you want it.”

Then comes the show, and let me tell you, it’s lit.

Spokesperson: “We use the fire for the show to make it like fun.”

The restaurant even allows you to taste the meat before you place your order.

Spokesperson: “This is a good idea we had. It’s just, like, you are not going to order something you don’t know.”

Once you’re all set, your server will bring it right out.

Guest: “The food came out immediately, everything was super fresh. The meat tasted so tender, it falls off the bone.”

While the focus is on the meat, for some, it’s about location, location, location.

Guest: “I really love the fact that it’s indoor and outdoor. So, with the Miami weather, I’m having a nice lunch with my girls, so it was amazing.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Meat Moot Miami

947 Brickell Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

786-788-6668

meatmoot.com.tr



