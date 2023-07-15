Feeling a little burlesque? Dita Von Teese, who’s lived the ‘esque life, is getting a Vegas residency.

She didn’t get the name “Queen Of Burlesque” for nothing, so it’s definitely going to be a show-girl!

Get mesmerized by this tease. Dita Von Teese, that is.

She’s giving the iconic “Jubilee!” Vegas show a face-lift.

Dita Von Teese: “I somehow manifested this, because in 2016, I was there the week that the show was closing, and I just remember thinking, ‘God, I wish we could update this and make it something new,’ and here I am, and I’m really, really excited.”

Dita’s new residency, “Dita Las Vegas: A Jubilant Revue,” will be blinged out.

Dita Von Teese: “I’m not trying to recreate ‘Jubilee,’ I’m trying to merge the best of my shows that I’ve done for the last several years together with my favorite parts of “Jubilee” — you know, the feathers, the rhinestones, the glamour.”

She does have stage performance experience. Even Taylor Swift got some pointers on her “Bejeweled” music video.

So change is a must.

Dita Von Teese: “Even though we love the iconography of the showgirl, there’s some things about it that, I don’t really, I’m not crazy about, like the, you know, weight parameters and the height parameters, anything to do with your body or your appearance.”

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Dita Von Teese: “I think I’ve always seen beauty in all forms, and I’m excited about infusing representation of this, which is what I’ve been doing with my burlesque show for the past 20 years.”

When it comes to outfits, this show will be next level.

Dita Von Teese: “I get very excited about raising the bar of burlesque, and I’m certainly intending to do it with this show, and really excited again to see all of those beautiful Bob Mackie and Pete Menefee ‘Jubilee’ costumes on the stage again.”

“Dita Las Vegas: A Jubilant Revue” opens at the Horseshoe Las Vegas’ Jubilee Theater on Oct. 5.

