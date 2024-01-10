Watching stand-up is getting funnier and a little mysterious with ‘Don’t Tell Comedy’. Mysterious because the location and the comics are kept classified. Here’s Deco’s comedy detective, Alex Miranda, to give us some deets.

Did some digging around and found out, ‘Don’t Tell Comedy’ has some comedy treasures right in our backyard and sometimes they do stand-up in a backyard. Check it out!

Leslie Liao, comic: “Being straight is actually a struggle for me because I’m attracted to men but I don’t find men attractive.”

Up and coming comedians like Leslie Liao started her rise in ‘Don’t Tell Comedy’

Mindi Long, comic, Lengthy Laughs: “What’s great about ‘Don’t Tell’ is that they really bring you a lot of the best talent that you should’ve heard of but you haven’t yet. A lot of comics have been on the grind for 20 years. You’ve never heard of them but that doesn’t mean they’re not amazing comics who are just looking for exposure.”

Exposing local funny people like Tom Chamberlain is a must.

Thomas Chamberlain, comic, One in a Chamber: “I had friends in high school that told me they couldn’t wait for my special to come out. I taught high school for about five years which trained me for comedy I think.”

To keep belly laughs flowing, the comic stage moves around.

From bookstores to surfshops to someone’s backyard, the spots are kept secret.

Dean Rashdi, Miami comic, Funny Exhibition: “With ‘Don’t Tell Comedy’, what we do is we do amazing shows with a surprise location, surprise lineup at venues where you might not typically expect a comedy show to be at, really anywhere, where we can accomodate people being, you know, nice and comfortable.”

There are now more than 100 cities keeping the down-low concept alive and So-Flo is one of them. Comics, Dean Rashdi and Mindi Long, are the bosses.

Mindi Long: “The comedy scene in general South Florida, for the most part, it’s the same everywhere except in Miami. It gets a little crazier in Miami. ‘Don’t Tell’ generally brings out a really young audience 20s, 30s and that goes all the way up into Stewart and Ft. Pierce, which is like unheard of. Usually you have people with ventilators coming to your show.”

So, how do you pick the off-beat locations?

Mindi Long: “It’s a combination of people reaching out to us and saying ‘I might have a great space’. It’s also a combination of me going out and going ‘I want to do a comedy show at a scuba shop’. We come in and we do take over your space for a few hours and hopefully it’s a place where it’s bring your own bottle so people can do that.”

Mindi Long (doing stand-up): “Nobody understands, if you’re going to be on the left-most lane of I-95, I need you to commit to 100 miles an hour.”

The next ‘Don’t Tell Comedy’ in So-Flo is this Friday and Saturday.

