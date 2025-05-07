Move over massages, there’s a new self-care routine in town and if anyone needs it, it’s deco’s Alex Miranda. He threw out his back throwing back margaritas for Cinco de Mayo, Alex?

Doctors said it’ll heal in the next few months. But, good thing I met the Scratcher Girls last week in Miami Gardens. Because they’re offering up a new kind of healing work. Scratching — and they’re even better at it than my cat!

Need a massage?

Massage Therapist: “Just relax and remember to breathe.”

Scratch that. Need something new?

Toni: “We’re the new, new, new in the wellness industry and it’s taking off.”

Alex Miranda: “I don’t know what I was expecting, but that is really interesting.”

The Scratcher Girls say feel this instead…

Toni: “These are the stars of the show.”

Alex Miranda: “There’s just so much stimulation happening at one time. I feel chills all over my body.”

This family-run scratch therapy business was inspired by family time.

Toni: “My cousins and I would go down for nap time and forget the nap. We were scratching backs. I had children. My children scratched my back.”

Everyone can relate to it, but no one had actually made it into a business.

We’re using gel nails. So we have to prep them before each client, get them nice and sharp. So they achieve what we call that bite.

Alex Miranda: “I can see why you don’t need to go deep as you would normally say for massage because even with a light touch, your body feels that scratch very intensely.”

Their professional body scratching services have since made a big impression on social media.

Alex Miranda: “You guys have a huge TikTok following. Your videos have hundreds of thousands of views. Clearly, it’s resonating.

Toni: “Wives complaining about their husbands. Husbands complaining about their wives not doing it and so we supplied the demand.”

Toni: “The famous pink hot towel, reminiscent of when you were younger. And then it prepares our surface for the service.”

Sophia Prescott: “When I had seen this on social media and I also did a little bit of research, I thought that this would be the perfect way for me to relax because it’s not very stressful on your muscles.”

Toni: This completely relaxes you and not many of us truly know how to relax. Just remember your breathing.”

Sophia Prescott: “It’s a very nostalgic feeling, I would say, that the nails against your back and wherever it is, it’s just every single person craves that.”

Cleanliness is a priority.

Toni: “We clean underneath the nails with a special solution, a good old fashioned nail brush.”

Before 30 or 60 minutes of scratching.

Alex Miranda: “I don’t think I’ve ever felt that feeling before. You know?”

Sessions start at $75.

Toni: “And then we’re also at the Yellow Green Farmer’s Market in Hollywood, Florida, where you can kinda try before you buy, and it’s been going bananas.”

At that farmers market, the scratcher girls offer 15 minutes for $15. But to book a full 30 or 60 minute session in Miami Gardens, made to scratch, find the information below. They also do couples, groups, and more.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Scratcher Girls

99 NW 183rd St Suite 205A, Miami Gardens, FL 33169

Website to Book an Appointment

