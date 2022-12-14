If you like cuddling with dolls, we won’t tell anyone. But we will tell you which one to avoid. Yeah, “Megan” is not your average doll. I mean, she’s smart and charming, until she goes rogue. Good thing her new owner isn’t on her bad side — yet.

Meet “Megan”.

James Wan: “It’s ‘Annabelle’ meets ‘The Terminator.'”

She’s an android powered by artificial intelligence who might take her job a little too seriously.

Megan is a doll, designed by Allison Williams, the scientist is raising her niece after her parents are killed in a car crash.

Allison Williams: “It was very appealing to me, the idea of playing someone who we meet super invested in her work, and then all of a sudden in the middle of it, she has horrible thing happen to her.”

The doll is meant to help the young girl through her grief but things take a dark turn.

This toy isn’t toying around.

Megan starts killing people it thinks are a threat to her owner.

This is why you re-gift.

Acting is acting, but Allison says working with a robot was a challenge.

Allison Williams: “A unique experience, my trickiest co-star by far, so far.”

So be prepared for a wild ride, producer Jason Blum says you might even forget Megan is a doll.

Jason Blum: “When you’re watching her, your mind keeps tricking you into thinking she’s a real person. And then you’re reminded very specifically that she is not.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox