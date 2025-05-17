In case you haven’t noticed, entire neighborhoods have been popping up in downtown Miami … but at Miami Worldcenter, just west of the Kaseya Center, it’s a whole new world — of shops, restaurants, entertainment and so on — with a star-studded grand opening celebration coming up next week.

Miami is growing.

Nitin Motwani: “What you’re looking at is a $6 billion mixed use project, the second largest in the United States.”

But nowhere more than Miami Worldcenter.

Nitin Motwani: “This is truly a city within a city.”

Where you can enjoy all all five senses — on foot.

Nitin Motwani: “What we’re most proud of is that people are walking around, pushing strollers, riding bikes, going to Museum of Ice Cream, bowling, eating, drinking, shopping. I mean, rhis is the center of it all.”

And its gorgeous crown jewel Apple store is far from the only major attraction.

Nitin Motwani: “Grab a cup of coffee, have lunch. We’ve got Earl’s, we’ve got Sixty Vines. Take your kids to Museum of Ice Cream — they will thank you for it — or to Lucky Strike.”

DJ Irie: “Obviously, you think of bowling, but Lucky Strike is a vibe.”

Alex Miranda: “Those who know, know. It’s a fun night out.”

Nitin Motwani: “They have an incredible sports bar. And celebrate at night at Maple & Ash for one of the greatest dining experiences that exists in Miami.”

Which is where we met DJ Irie.

DJ Irie: “I went to this restaurant in Arizona and in Chicago, and when I saw it was coming to Worldcenter, I was like, ‘What?! OK, we’re at another level.'”

And Worldcenter…

DJ Irie: “It feels like a new Miami, right? Like a real metropolitan oasis.”

…wants to celebrate, with you, at their grand opening party Thursday, May 22 at 7:30.

DJ Irie: “t’s my duty to, of course, create the vibe and keep that show moving, keep the show rockin’.”

Hosted by Irie.

DJ Irie: “If you want a great time, call me.”

Alex Miranda: “No, literally.”

DJ Irie: “Not like that, but you know…”

[Alex laughs.]

Top-tier SoFlo talent will be performing, including Alesso, Flo Rida, Nicky Jam, Shaggy and more.

Shaggy: “I’m friends with Nicky. I’m friends with Flo. It’s Miami; you know, I live there. I’m not there now, I’m in my home in Jamaica now, but I go back and forth a lot. and I’m a great part of that community. and Miami Worldcenter is – it’s monumental. It is the event everyone is talking about.”

Tickets are free with an RSVP, so come and explore the new part of town.

DJ Irie: “It’s going to be star-studded. it’s going to be so amazing. You cannot miss it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Worldcenter

Grand Opening Party

Thursday, May 22

Doors open at 6 p.m.

652 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33132

miamiworldcenter.com/grand-opening

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.