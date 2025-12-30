A new restaurant has Broward foodies licking their chops.

Actually, those chops are being eaten along with other cuts of mouth-watering meats. This place is redefining what a steakhouse should be in 2026. Dig in.

The South Florida food scene is heating up, now that Jay’s in town.

Jay Shirodkar: “So we think that we’re the sexiest steak house in Fort Lauderdale.”

That’s a bold claim. Back it up, if you will.

Jay Shirodkar: “Since we’re serving steak and since we serve it well and since we serve the best steak we’re able to push the envelope on the other stuff that we do, which is a spectacular entertainment program, a really unique drinks program.”

The special vibes start with the location of Jay’s.

Jay Shirodkar: “Which is a 1920s church that was moved brick by brick off of Las Olas to its current state.”

Things have certainly changed in the last 100 years.

Jay Shirodkar: “Inside, we’re doing exactly the opposite of whatever you do at an old church, right, it’s drinking and dancing and having a good time.”

And eating. Don’t forget about eating.

Jay Shirodkar: “We do an oyster Rockefeller, and we make sure that the presentation is spectacular.”

You can also start off with favorites like steak tartare. And believe it or not — this is their version of steak and eggs. Some of the entrees are prepared in front of your eyes.

Jay Shirodkar: “Obviously, our prime rib trolley rolls right up to your table, and that’s a spectacular show. The prime rib trolley that we do is non-existent in the state.”

They can whip up a supreme steak right next to you.

Jay Shirodkar: “We have an Australian wagyu tomahawk. And our chef comes out, and he’ll do the whole presentation, cut it up for your tableside.”

Answer the call of your sweet tooth with the “tall, dark, and handsome chocolate cake”. Or the gold flake-topped “24 k magic bar”. “Jay’s Espresso Martini” is part of the mix, as well.

Jay Shirodkar: “Constantly tweaking to make it perfect.”

The entertainment puts the entire experience over the top. One night, it’s a sultry table-top dancer, moving to some classic ballads.

Then again, you might show up at Jay’s on a hot night.

Jay Shirodkar: “If you see the fire dancer in this room going along with the DJ, there is something that I can’t describe, you just have to see it and feel it.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Jay’s

441 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.