It’s time to bring some spice in your life. Pumpkin spice baby! A Brickell bakery is bringing fall flavors to the 305, giving South Floridians a taste of autumn without leaving the heat and humidity.

Fall has landed in Miami, and you know what that means…

Well, yes, spooky season, but it’s also time to get cozy with some pumpkin-inspired treats.

Tucked away in Brickell, “Casa Nané” is mixing tradition with creativity.

Jeanet Hanze: “Casa Nané is a bistro and bakery. Our specialty is our cookies, but we also have Ecuadorian dishes.”

But this time of year, it’s all about their pumpkin lineup – a seasonal menu that’s both comforting and unexpected.

Jeanet Hanze: “So we have dishes that no one has. We have pumpkin soup, we have pumpkin quiche with mozzarella cheese. And we have a pumpkin quiche with caramelized onions and bacon and it’s really, really good.”

Pumpkin and bacon? Ok, we have to know the flavor logic behind this.

Jeanet Hanze: “We wanted to have something sweet and savory at the same time. Different from things you see here in Brickell.”

The quiche isn’t the only thing on Casa Nané’s fall menu that’s unique. So are the pumpkin spice lattes!

Jeanet Hanze: “We actually buy the pumpkin and then we make the pumpkin jam from scratch for the latte specifically.”

Of course, we can’t talk about a bakery without mentioning cookies!

Jeanet Hanze: “Of course, the pumpkin cookies with pecans, white chocolate, and caramel are amazing. We also do an almond topping for the cookie.”

The menu is already a hit!

Guest: “I’m so obsessed with Casa Nané, honestly, I come here all the time. It’s so close to my apartment and the fall menu items really make it feel like fall here in Miami.”

Casa Nané’s cozy fall menu is available all season long.

FOR MORE INFO:

Casa Nané

1130 Southwest Second Ave, Miami, FL 33130

Website



Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.