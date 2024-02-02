Immersive shows are popping up all over the place. Award-winning comedian Shane Mauss is combining his experiences with psychedelics and using a video jockey to enhance a trippy vibe. His 100-plus city stand-up tour, “A Better Trip,” is stopping here in SoFlo. Deco caught up with the funny guy to get the deets.

Stand-up comic Shane Mauss is on the trip of a lifetime, because, as it turns out…

Shane Mauss: “There’s a demographic of people that love hearing about drugs.”

Shane Mauss (during show): “If you’ve never done LSD, LSD lasts approximately way too [expletive] long.”

His psychedelic show, “A Better Trip,” will be at Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

Shane Mauss: “I would say my show is more of like if a very funny professor gave a lecture about psychedelics, and it had a cool, real-time visual component.”

Educating people through storytelling is his ultimate goal.

Shane Mauss: “I just love exploring the nuances in the different substances, like mushrooms is, like, really hard on the way up. but ultimately you walk away with all these wonderful lessons. ‘Oh I get it now, home is where the heart is.'”

Conan O’Brien: “Please welcome the very funny Shane Mauss!”

Conan O’Brien took a liking to the young clean-cut comic back in the day.

Shane Mauss: “Here this guy is, touring around with a show about drugs, and of course, every cliché and stereotype and a mushroom on his shirt.”

Years and many experiences later, he’s determined to share.

Shane Mauss (voice, in “Tales from the Trip”): “I’m going through TSA. ‘Hey, how you doin’? Heading to Atlanta? Check out the Coca-Cola factory.'”

Comedy Central’s “Tales From the Trip” unleashed this funny journey to get started.

Shane Mauss: “Basically, a bunch of comedians and musicians and actors telling their psychedelic stories and then animating them and bringing them to life. I was actually the pilot episode.”

So, do people need to be on something to watch you?

Shane Mauss: “Really, at the end of the day, no drugs are required. The show is meant to be a trip in and of itself. For anyone coming to this show, I would say, I would just let go of any expectations, and just know you’re going to have an amazing time.”

You can catch “A Better Trip” on Friday at 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Shame Mauss: A Better Trip

Friday. Feb. 2, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale

503 SE 6th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

shanemauss.com/trip

