What do you call a dinosaur wearing a cowboy hat and boots? A Tyrannosaurus Tex! What do you call an event that mixes dinosaurs and Lego? Deco’s resident dino wrangler and builder, Alex Miranda, has the punch line.

The most predictable duo ever: Jurassic Quest and Brick Fest Live. Bricks as in Lego. But hey, what do you call a dinosaur made of cheese? Gorgonzilla.

You can’t go to Jurassic Park or Jurassic World … but this weekend, you can visit the next best thing, and nothing will try to eat you — promise!

The Mesozoic era is roaring back to life, thanks to Jurassic Quest. The two-day interactive dinosaur experience is going down at the Fair Expo Center.

Shay: “Once you pass through, you’ll step through different ages of the Jurassic period.”

We’re talking tons of life-size, animatronic dinosaurs that’ll make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time.

Shay: “Life-size dinosaurs that are as big as that building over there. Right now, we have babies that are small as Trixie that are 6 weeks old. We also have an opportunity where you guys get to train a Utah raptor, who is at least 7 to 8 feet tall.”

Hmmm, raptors. Yeah, they’re kinda terrifying.

But Trixie? She’s on our level.

Trixie: “I’m just a baby.”

Woman: “But you still have to say, ‘OK, Mom.'”

Trixie: “I’m just a baby!”

Shay: “We normally call her the princess, the Princess Pillow. She doesn’t like to do much but sit around and eat berries and leaves.”

We love Trixie in this house, but you know what else we love? Playing with Lego!

Talk about building bridges, because Brick Fest Live is joining forces with Jurassic Quest for an action-packed weekend of family fun.

Shay: “You get a chance to see a bunch of sculptures, different Lego creations. We also have a pit full of bricks for kids to build. The kids will mainly have fun, but the adults, you’ll have fun watching your kids have fun, and I feel like that’s what it’s all about. You’ll never leave feeling like you missed out on something.”

Jurassic Quest with Brick Fest Live is going down this Saturday and Sunday … and Deco viewers, you’re in luck! Use the code Dino20 to slash that ticket price by 20%!

FOR MORE INFO:

Jurassic Quest and Brick Fest Live

Miami-Dade Fair Expo Center

Aug 22-24

Event Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.