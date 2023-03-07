I’m so ready for a show to shine a light on the heroics of the often-overlooked second responders. Until then dramas like Fox’s 9-1-1 are giving us more of the same drama about first responders.

9-1-1 is gonna be lit when it returns tonight.

Star Oliver Stark promises “in a flash” will be one intense episode.

Oliver Stark: “It’s one of these episodes where rather than from the very get-go it’s all action in your face, it almost lulls you into a false sense of security in the sense that things seem to be going quite well from a kind of personal aspect that, that the family life of the characters.”

Oliver Stark: “But, you know, as is the world of “9-1-1,” that doesn’t last forever.”

The winter premiere kicks off with edge-of-your-seat action when a bunch of lightning strikes cause all kinds of mayhem.

The show’s been off the air since last November and Oliver said he could not wait to start filming again.

Oliver Stark: “We never go too long without seeing each other even when we’re on hiatus. You know, we are a really tight-knit bunch, and, I think, that is something that you feel when you watch us as well. Certainly, recently, I’ve tried not to be too complacent with that, where I don’t just turn up on set, and it’s, I remind myself to be grateful for what it is.”

The actor has also learned a lot from being on the show as Buck.

Oliver Stark: “Of late, I think Buck is really starting to take ownership of his emotions, over his choices, and I think there’s real power in that and, strength and that’s certainly something that I feel inspired by playing him and, trying to adopt in my own life, because, I think, it’s a very grounding and settling way to be.”

