From thrill rides to funnel cakes, it’s that time of year again already. The Miami-Dade Youth Fair opened its doors Thursday afternoon, and Deco’s Alex Miranda was there for all the fun.

Be there! Look, it’s stuck in our heads every single year. We are at the 73rd annual Youth Fair, and I’m holding a chicharron in a cone. Could not get more Miami. So delicious. Are you guys having a great time?

Crowd: “Yes.”

I think that’s a resounding yes. I’ve already gone on a few rides, but right now, we’re going to go on the Super Wheel where they have a VIP cart with a glass bottom floor.

It’s already been a whole year.

Alex Miranda: “How are you feeling on opening day today?”

Eddie Cora: “Oh, come on, this is the best feeling in the world.”

The 73rd annual Miami-Dade County Youth Fair opened its gates Thursday at 4:00 p.m. with a “Retro Rewind” theme.

Eddie Cora: “We’re going back to my era, so I’m…”

Alex Miranda: “So sing the song.”

Eddie Cora (singing): “…And don’t need me. Don’t you want me?”

Both (singing): “Oooooh.”

Man, does time fly? But not as fast as the Downdraft.

Eddie Cora: “I watch all the faces coming off because everybody walks on all macho. They come off, and it’s like, ‘Mom, mom!’ I love that.”

Alex Miranda: “Hopefully it’s just faces and not people’s lunch.”

Forty-eight inches and 10 tickets get you on this new ride — just one of 85 options.

Alex Miranda: “Looks like a kiddy ride. It is not.”

Including the classics.

Alex Miranda: “What is it about that ride?”

And there aren’t just rides.

Alex Miranda: “Manuel, how many times do I go upside down?”

Manuel: “Two times.”

Alex Miranda: “Two times.”

Food…

Eddie Cora: “Well, this 87-acre food court has got…”

Alex Miranda: “Good point.”

Eddie Cora: “This…”

Alex Miranda: “What? Oh, my God!”

Eddie Cora: “Thirty-one new foods. We couldn’t even fit them all on the page.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, what is this called again?”

Worker: “It says Smurfberry Elephant Ear.”

Eddie Cora: “They got blueberry in the dough, and then they got blueberry in the glaze. So, if you like blueberry…”

Alex Miranda: “It’s essentially a salad.”

…and drink.

Alex Miranda: “Hi. I heard about ‘La Piña Mexicana.’ That sounds delicious to me. It’s new here at the fair. Is it good?”

Worker: “It’s delicious. Y’all should come try one.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s ice cream, it’s a smoothie, it’s a drink, it’s a snack — all at the same time.”

Live entertainment, like these two TikTok stars, round out your experience.

Alex Miranda: Tell me what a Funkanometry show is like.”

Jacksun Fryer: “Yeah, it’s just a fusion of styles, popping animation and funk. And then, I mean, here at The Fair, we’re dancing through the decades, so we’re doing ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.”

Jacksun Fryer: “You can groove the chest, shoulders. Oh, my!”

The Fair is open through Sunday, April 6, except for March 17, 18, 31 and April 1.

Eddie Cora: “There’s no longer the paper wristbands or the paper tickets. You come in, you buy it at a kiosk. It’s an RFID band or an RFID card like you have in arcades.”

Full-price tickets are $16, but they don’t have to be.

Eddie Cora: “Go to Sedano’s for $10 entrance. You can go online. Come before 6. It’s half price off. Military personnel, every Thursday, come in for free.”

And take a look at that view. Incredible. We are 150 feet above Miami, and we have a very clear look of what that’s like. Anybody who has a fear of heights, maybe don’t get on the VIP cart. We’re in it right now, at the very top of the Super Wheel, and I’ve got this Flaming Hot Chili Cheese Dog just in case my stomach can handle looking all the way down.

FOR MORE INFO:

73rd Miami-Dade Youth Fair

March 13 – April 6, 2025

10901 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33165

fairexpo.com

